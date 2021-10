Democrat Terry McAuliffe has brought in the biggest names in Democratic politics to come to his aid in Virginia s hotly contested gubernatorial race: Obama, Harris, Abrams, Biden (both Joe and Jill). Republican Glenn Youngkin, meanwhile, is campaigning with ... Glenn Youngkin.The GOP candidate, a newcomer who has surprised his party with his strong bid in blue Virginia, has eschewed virtually all public campaign visits from well-known party allies, who typically flock to hot races to lend a hand. It’s not that Youngkin won’t take the help — the candidate has welcomed numerous high-profile Republicans to the state for...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 25 MINUTES AGO