CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

Area Educators Participate In STEM Play Time

idahocountyfreepress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrangeville Elementary Middle School was host to the Idaho STEM...

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Criminal complaint accuses Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August. The complaint alleges that at around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Grangeville, ID
Education
City
Grangeville, ID
The Associated Press

Amid scandal, Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Biden's Build Back Better bill: What made it in and what was stripped out

The Build Back Better framework unveiled by the White House on Thursday revises key climate change proposals, keeps funding for universal pre-kindergarten and jettisons earlier plans to provide paid family and medical leave. The changes come after months of negotiations between moderates, progressives and the White House over the components...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy