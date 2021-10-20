CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Most Popular Cruise Ships Right Now

TravelPulse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile travelers are eager to cruise however they can more than 19 months into the...

www.travelpulse.com

cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship Stretched and Can Now Carry 50% More Passengers

Windstar Cruises has taken delivery of Star Pride, their third cruise ship that has been stretched and can now carry 100 more passengers. Star Pride is the cruise line’s third and last Star Plus Class yacht to be stretched and altered over a multi-year, $250 million project that is widely regarded as the most complicated and extensive rehabilitation project in small ship cruising history.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Cruise Ships Are Returning, and Now It’s Up To You!

After more than 18 months of shutdowns, lockdowns, and travel restrictions, it is with great relief that cruise ships are finally setting sail again. Many cruise passengers are eager to enjoy their favorite cruise lines and ships once more, but what can you do to help cruises resume after the COVID-19 pandemic?
TRAVEL
cruiseradio.net

Makeup Ideas For Themed Cruise Ship Deck Parties

You probably clicked on this article because you just found out that your cruise is going to have some themed parties, and want ideas on how to do your makeup for the occasion! If that’s the case, you have indeed arrived at the right place. We go over several popular...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shore News Network

Would you spend 9 months on a cruise ship traveling the world? It’s now an option

If you ever wanted to completely disconnect from society and disappear for months at a time, Royal Caribbean is now offering you that opportunity. Adventurers seeking to travel far and wide can now set off on a world tour of their own. Royal Caribbean International is raising the bar for world cruises with the debut of the inaugural Ultimate World Cruise, an epic 274-night adventure that visits all seven continents, more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and 11 great wonders of the world. This rich, immersive experience on Serenade of the Seas is the longest and most comprehensive world cruise out there, sailing roundtrip from Miami on Dec. 10, 2023 and through Sept. 10, 2024. Bookings for the full Ultimate World Cruise can be made by phone starting today, with an exclusive one-week window through Oct. 26 for Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Cruise with the ULTIMATE Freedom

You want to cruise. We want to keep you safe. With Norwegian, our leading Health & Safety Program allows you and your loved ones to cruise with the ultimate freedom and confidence. All guests and crew are required to be 100% fully vaccinated so you can safely do what you’ve always wanted to do on a cruise — EVERYTHING. Let’s get back to living life to the fullest, together. Sail Safe. Feel Free.
TravelPulse

Which Caribbean Destinations Are Open Right Now Based on Vaccination Status?

Travel to destinations in the Caribbean is relatively easy right now, although your experience will depend on whether or not you are vaccinated — and when you received your last dose. Some Caribbean islands actually require vaccination for entry, although most let the unvaccinated visit if they're willing to jump through some hoops.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Current Carnival Cruise Directors on Each Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has half of their U.S. fleet back in service and the cruise line expects to have 17 cruise ships back in service by the end of 2021. Do you have a Carnival cruise booked soon? Below is the current list of cruise directors on each Carnival cruise ship. (TBA = To Be Announced)
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

When Will Cruise Lines Return to 100 Percent Fleet Capacity?

After Monday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention regarding the extension of the conditional sailing order (CSO) for cruise ships, the travel industry is looking forward to when ships can sail again at full capacity. Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) vice president Charles Sylvia said the cruise...
INDUSTRY
cruisehive.com

Cruises From Port Tampa Bay Are Back With Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Cruises from the Port of Tampa are back with Royal Caribbean becoming the first cruise line to restart operations. Serenade of the Seas is the first cruise ship since March last year sailing from the city with guests onboard. The vessel has already been sailing this year in Alaska, where she started operation on July 19.
TAMPA, FL
caribjournal.com

Princess Cruises Relaunches Another Ship

Princess Cruises has relaunched another ship, with the return of the Emerald Princess cruise ship. Emerald Princess departed this week from the Port of Los Angeles for a 15-day Panama Canal crossing concluding in Fort Lauderdale. “Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us,” said Chris...
cruisefever.net

Princess Cruises Sees 5th Ship Return to Service

Emerald Princess became the fifth Princess cruise ship to return to service when the vessel departed from the Port of Los Angeles for a 15 day cruise through the Panama Canal. When Emerald Princess arrives in Fort Lauderdale on October 30, 2021, she will embark on a series of 10-day Panama Canal cruises roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale that will go until the end of the calendar year in December 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseradio.net

Holland America Names Godmother of New Cruise Ship

Holland America Line has announced that the godmother for its new upcoming vessel Rotterdam will be Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands. Holland America’s connection to The House of Orange (the current reigning house of the Netherlands) goes back nearly a century to Prince Hendrik launching Statendam III in 1929. Since then, members of the Dutch Royal Family have launched 11 more Holland America ships throughout the years, including Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet who named Prinsendam in 1972, Nieuw Amsterdam III in 1983, Rotterdam VI in 1997, and Oosterdam in 2003.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Huge tornado passes by cruise ship sailing in Mediterranean

Incredible footage filmed by a cruise ship passenger shows the moment a huge tornado rips across the Mediterranean Sea. Aboard the cruise ship that was making its way from Rome to Palma de Mallorca, Sam Thompson, 29, spotted the incredible natural phenomenon. He said that he saw the tornado appearing...
ENVIRONMENT
cruisefever.net

Princess Cruises Announces More Ship Restart Dates

Princess Cruises has announced restart dates for three more cruise ships that will reenter service in 2022. From February 13 through April 22, voyages onboard three more Princess MedallionClas ships will take passengers to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and the California coast. Crown Princess, Island Princess, and Royal Princess will join the eight Princess ships set to resume service in 2021, accounting for 79 percent of the cruise line’s total ship capacity.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel Weekly

Third stretched ship handed over to Windstar Cruises

A third stretched ship has been delivered to Windstar Cruises. Star Pride is the last in a trio of vessels to have been expanded in a $250 million project which sees the capacity of each rise from 212 to 312 passengers. The ship was handed over to the US small...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Are You Building a Pirate Ship or a Cruise Ship?

Training has always been about change and how to meet it — changes in the market, changes in customer behavior and changes in the purchasing processes. For the good, or the bad, change is inevitable, and training then becomes the mechanism to meet that change. Today’s retail environment is the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
inputmag.com

royalcaribbeanblog.com

New Icon Class cruise ship construction update

Royal Caribbean posted a new video update with the progress being made on the cruise line's next generation cruise ship. Icon of the Seas is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, and we have a closer look at how the ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelPulse

TravelPulse

