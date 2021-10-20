Luminii Acquires London-Based Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting, Expanding Global Presence and Roster of Architectural Lighting Solutions
Acquisitions bolster focus on product miniaturization and modularization, creating new category of highly customizable remote-control lighting. NILES, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Luminii, a Chicago-based manufacturer of industry-leading specification-grade architectural LED lighting systems, today announced the acquisition of two British lighting manufacturers Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting....www.kpvi.com
