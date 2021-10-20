CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luminii Acquires London-Based Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting, Expanding Global Presence and Roster of Architectural Lighting Solutions

By Luminii, Precision Lighting, Remote Controlled Lighting
KPVI Newschannel 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisitions bolster focus on product miniaturization and modularization, creating new category of highly customizable remote-control lighting. NILES, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Luminii, a Chicago-based manufacturer of industry-leading specification-grade architectural LED lighting systems, today announced the acquisition of two British lighting manufacturers Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting....

