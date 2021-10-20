Luminii Acquires London-Based Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting, Expanding Global Presence and Roster of Architectural Lighting Solutions

Aging infrastructure and the need for higher reliability and resiliency will compel economies to adopt a digital grid, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Digital Grid (Sensors, Meters, and Communications) Growth Opportunities, finds that technological advancements and countries' emphasis on climate change policies are expediting market growth of the global digital grid. Aging infrastructure, the need for higher reliability and resiliency, increased distributed resources, and the declining cost of digital solutions will also compel economies to adopt a digital grid. As a result, the market is likely to garner $9.21 billion in revenue by 2030 from $8.15 billion in 2020, an uptick at a moderate compound annual growth rate of 1.2%. However, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed market expansion in the short and mid-terms. Despite this, the industry will likely cross 2019 levels by 2026 as halted digital gird deployment projects gradually gather momentum and new projects begin.

