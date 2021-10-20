CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Meme or Not to Meme: The Likability and 'Viralability' of Memes

By Leanna M.W. Lui, HBSc
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the famous saying goes, "laughter is the best medicine." So it's no surprise that humor is a great way to connect with different people and across various groups. Memes are usually conveyed as images and texts that communicate ideas or thoughts. A meme, or "imitated thing" (translation from the Greek...

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
Addison Rae roasted for bizarre outfit in viral TikTok: “Why even wear pants?”

TikTok star Addison Rae is getting heat on social media after uploading a viral video wearing what many critics are deeming questionable items of clothing. Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators (and one of its richest). The Louisiana native boasts over 85 million followers on the app and has even starred in a major Netflix film, ‘He’s All That.’
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Shocking Production Secret Leaks, Truth Exposed

A pretty big My 600-Lb. Life production secret leaked today. Turns out, there is a portion of the hit TLC series the production team fakes and stages to views. An individual claiming to know someone who went through the process of filming spilled the My 600-Lb. Life production secret in the comments of a recent trailer for Season 10 that the network uploaded on Instagram.
16 Memes For Coffee Fiends

A lot of Americans drink coffee and it shows, because how else would anything get done? Some people are so dependent on their caffeine that they can't even make their morning coffee without coffee. If you're one of these people, don't feel alone. Here are 16 memes for coffee fiends.
This Viral Idaho Meme Makes No Sense…Except It Does and You’ll Hate It

There's nothing like a good viral meme to brighten your day. Lately there have been a ton centered around the two most popular Netflix shows right now: Squid Game and You. I'm personally invested in You memes right now because I identify with the unhinged jealous lead female on the show. I mean, I'm not going to kill anyone, of course. But they're low key relatable.
20 Hilarious Red Flag Memes for Shreveport

I'm sure by now you've seen red flag memes all over social media. Now, we have our own for Shreveport. These memes are everywhere, and I get a kick out of them every single time a new one pops up. In general, these memes show a sentence in quotations, followed by the red flag emojis. It could be something as simple as "Do they have chicken tenders" or "I'm still good friends with my ex".
These Hilarious Red Flag Memes Are Made For the Crossroads

First, it's the Squid Games now we have red flag alerts everywhere. I'm looking over my shoulder, trying to deciphers people's intentions, and on guard every moment. The red flag plague has hit social media all across the board. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, you name it, there's a red flag post swimming around somewhere. These red-flag memes are out of control, as they should be. Sometimes we need reality to put us in our place.
The mom behind your favorite memes is more than a meme mom

Two days after giving birth to her son Messiah in February, Kayla Nicole Jones uploaded a video to her popular YouTube channel Nicole TV. If you've never seen a Nicole TV video, you might not get it at first. Minutes after her water broke, Jones jokes about showing the camera her amniotic fluid. She asks her husband if he wants to bring his Playstation and, in peak Gen Z fashion, shows off her hospital fit (a form fitting black dress, a brown Michael Kors jacket and a matching purse) in front of a ring light while her contractions get stronger. To the uninitiated she's funny and goofy, but her millions of fans know her real strength is in her ability fluidly move between levels with ease; in the next breath, the same woman gets a little more serious and tells the other young mothers out there that she's sorry if they have to go through this alone.
50 Of The Best Food-Related Memes

The meme, a unit of cultural information spread by imitation (from the Greek mimema, meaning “imitated”), was first introduced in 1976 by British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. Today, memes make up a quintessential part of our online presence as they serve as an expression of people’s opinions and emotions. Quite like collages, new meanings get attributed to them in a funny and relatable manner.
50 Famous Memes and What They Mean

Merriam-Webster defines “meme” as “an idea, behavior, style, or usage that spreads from person to person within a culture” or “an amusing or interesting item (such as a captioned picture or video) or genre of items that is spread widely online especially through social media.” That definition hasn't been around forever—it hasn't even been around for five years. The dictionary editors officially added the entry along with “emoji” and “clickbait” to the formal dictionary in May 2015.
When memes aren’t funny

Nowadays, anyone could type anything into Google, add “meme” to it, and discover an endless scroller full of modern jokes related to their topic of choice. This rule applies to everything from travel, adorable cats or political issues like the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, almost anyone can create and share a...
21 Aggressively British Memes

Whether it's beans on toast or Boris Johnson's hair, British culture can sometimes look silly to an outsider. But for all the British meme creators, it's also silly for them. That's why so many of them are great at generating content. Here are 21 aggressively British memes for the average English citizen.
Internet memes can spread misinformation

From a grumpy cat to a pessimistic Sean Bean from “Lord of the Rings,” we’ve all become accustomed to internet memes and their humor. However, their harmless nature has been perverted and used to convey false information on social media. With their effect being hazardous in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 presidential election, people need to realize that internet memes aren’t fact and can do great harm if recklessly used.
‘Dune’ Memes Are Spicing Up The Internet

Since it was announced that Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction epic Dune was going to be adapted yet again for the screen, there’s been endless questions about the film. Things like “when is it coming out?” or “why is the release date being pushed back again?” and even “should I watch the horrific 1984 version by David Lynch, too?”
‘The Growing Inaccessibility of Science’ Meme

AdvertisementsOn October 27 2021, an Imgur account shared the following screenshot of a tweet:. On Imgur, the post was titled “Gee I wonder why.” Originally, the tweet was published on October 13 2021, and simply captioned “yeah …”. The attached screenshot showed a landing page for the journal Nature. Text...
Facebook’s Meta Reboot: Do We Really Want to Live in Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse?

The metaverse is coming, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook who is now trying to reinvent the company under a new name: Meta Platforms. In a presentation Thursday at the Facebook Connect conference, Zuck announced the corporate name change. He pitched the metaverse (which, for now, is mostly hypothetical) as a game-changer: “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll...
