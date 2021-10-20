One new COVID-19 related death reported in Southeastern Indiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
President Joe Biden said on Friday that Pope Francis told him he was a "good Catholic" who can receive communion, widening a gulf between Francis and conservative U.S. bishops who want to deny it because of Biden's support for abortion rights. Biden and the pope held an unusually long 75-minute...
The Albany County sheriff is holding a news conference one day after a misdemeanor complaint was filed charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with forcibly touching a woman. Cuomo, who resigned in August after several allegations were made against him, has repeatedly denied accusations of sexual harassment. According to...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday admitted that his administration was "clumsy" in its handling of the deal that deprived France of billions in defense contracts. The comment came during of a closely watched meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Rome, meant to repair fractured ties after a rift over an agreement to provide Australia with submarines,
NEW YORK (AP) — Mounting trash. Closed firehouses. Fewer police and ambulances on the street. That’s the possibility New York City is bracing for come Monday as a COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms and thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots. Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most...
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences....
The Biden administration is once again rescinding former President Trump ’s Remain in Mexico policy in an effort to battle a court ruling forcing the new administration to carry out the controversial policy often viewed as a roadblock to seeking asylum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) first moved in...
The FBI arrested rapper Fetty Wap in New York on Thursday in a federal drug investigation, a U.S. law enforcement source told CBS News. The rapper, whose legal name is William Junior Maxwell II, is expected to appear in court Friday morning. Maxwell was arrested at Citi Field, home of...
