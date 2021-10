My sister is married to a guy who recently inherited a lot of money. She doesn’t seem to care that much — she has a good job and has always been pretty frugal — but he talks about it nonstop. I think he means well and wants to be honest about his situation, plus he’s very generous and always wants to pay for family things like dinners out. Which is nice, but sometimes it’s super-awkward and kind of braggy. Like, I am tired of hearing about how “lucky” he is and how he plans to invest his money.

