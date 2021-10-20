De-RISC, the H2020 project which will create the first RISC-V fully European platform for aerospace, celebrates its second anniversary

IAR Build Tools for Linux for RISC-V now certified as a qualified tool for safety-related embedded development. Uppsala, Sweden—October 25, 2021—IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announced that its build tools for RISC-V supporting deployment in Linux-based frameworks have been certified by TÜV SÜD for functional safety development. The certification has been performed according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standards IEC 62304 for medical software, IEC 60730 for Household Appliances, ISO 13849 and IEC 62061 for Machinery Control Systems, IEC 61511 for Process Industry, ISO 25119 for Agriculture and Forestry, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO