The Lee-Scott defense registered its second straight shutout Friday with a 42-0 win over the Hooper Academy Colts (2-6 / 0-3) on senior night. “They have gotten better each week,” Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel said of his defense. “You win the turnover game, you should be up on the scoreboard. And that’s what our guys have done. They are getting better each week and if we continue to do that I like our chances at the end of the road. “

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO