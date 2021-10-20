CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blue Ivy Carter makes cameo in Beyonce and Jay-Z's bonus Tiffany's film

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Ivy Carter makes a cameo appearance in Beyonce and Jay-Z's bonus 'Date Night' ad for...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Jay-Z, Beyonce Selling New Orleans Mansion That Caught Fire in July

Jay-Z and Beyonce are saying au revoir to New Orleans with a fire sale, of sorts -- just months after their mansion there ignited, they're selling it. The power couple is listing the 1925 pad, asking for $4,450,000. The 13,292 square foot pad has 7-bedrooms, 8-bathrooms and was originally a Presbyterian church. It's since been retrofitted to not only house the rich and famous, but also hold special events.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Person
Blue Ivy Carter
Person
Rumi
The Hollywood Reporter

Mystery Shrouds Sale of Beyonce, Jay-Z’s Baroque New Orleans Church

Intrigue and all the makings of a Lifetime Original Movie surround this historic church-turned-mansion that’s on the market in the Garden District of New Orleans. In fact, the place has nearly 99 problems — and transparency isn’t one! For instance, why did the asking price inexplicably jump by $1 million, from $3.5 million to nearly $4.5 million, after less than one week on the market? Why are the current listing images recycled from 2015, when the property last sold, even though the structure was damaged by an alleged arson fire in July? Who started the fire, and why? Why is the place listed as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Cameo Appearance#Date Night#Tiffany Co#About Love#Rolls Royce
thesource.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Appear in New Tiffany & Co. “Date Night” Ad

In August, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter made their debut as the new faces of Tiffany & Co. The company followed with a short film that featured Beyoncé singing “Moon River” to Hov while sitting at a piano. This is the first time The Carters have appeared together in an advertising campaign.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Campaign Outtake: Watch the New Footage

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany & Co. has released an outtake from its “About Love” campaign starring Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles — now featuring a surprise guest star. The jeweler unveiled a film today called “Date Night,” which shows the Carter family on an evening out in old-timey New York City. Jay-Z, wearing Jean Schlumberger’s signature “Bird on a Rock” brooch, and Beyoncé, in Schlumberger’s Ailsa diamond ring and ribbon fan earrings, ride through the city’s streets eating pizza and drinking champagne. Toward the short’s end, the couple’s eldest child Blue Ivy hops in the car to join...
BEAUTY & FASHION
nowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Jay -Z & More!

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z STAR IN NEW 'DATE NIGHT' TIFFANY & CO' AD: Beyonce and Jay Z are having date night in the new ad for their "About Love" Tiffany & Co campaign. The ad was directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton. NATURI NAUGHTON SAYS 3LW RENTED...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Attend Tiffany & Co. Executive Alexandre Arnault’s Second Wedding

Beyoncé and Jay-Z took a trip overseas to attend a star-studded wedding over the weekend. The couple was photographed outside Alexandre Arnault’s second wedding to Geraldine Guyot in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Guyot is the founder of the French brand D’Estrëe, while Arnault is the son of the world’s third-richest man, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, and the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co. Beyoncé and Jay-Z currently star in the jewelry brand’s “About Love” campaign.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t ‘embarrassing’ her husband — she’s saying what should be said

Jada Pinkett Smith is talking about her marriage. It’s not the first time she has done so. She and her husband Will Smith (you might have heard of him, he’s been in a film or two) have both publicly discussed their relationship over the years. Simply put: they haven’t always been monogamous. They’ve had to figure out what marriage looks like for them, and sometimes, they’ve taken us along for the ride.It started in 2013, when Pinkett Smith told HuffPost Live: “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in...
RELATIONSHIPS
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy