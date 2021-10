It's been three weeks since we were introduced to iOS 15 and already beta testing for 15.1 is underway. But what does the next update have in store for iPhone users?. The iOS 15.1 update is set to introduce some exciting new features, with new camera settings to make shooting on the iPhone even more professional. Along with the photography updates, Macworld has said iOS 15.1 will also be introducing SharePlay, Lossless Audio for HomePod, as well as being able to have your vaccination records on your iPhone. If you're yet to get your hands on some Apple tech then why not check out our Black Friday Apple deals?

