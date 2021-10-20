CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Form 8-K NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, For: Oct 20

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NextEra Energy Partners, LP reports third-quarter 2021 financial results. •Grows distributions approximately 15% year-over-year. •Closes on previously announced acquisitions during the third quarter. •Announces an agreement to acquire...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

NextEra Energy Continues to Tap New Sources of Growth

The company sees a lot of potential in green hydrogen. NextEra believes water could be a big growth driver. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is one of the fastest-growing utilities in the country. The company is investing heavily in expanding the country's clean energy infrastructure, including building more natural gas pipelines and power plants and developing renewable energy sources like wind, solar energy, and battery storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Enviva Partners, LP For: Oct 14 Filed by: Kravtsova Yana

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Prologis, L.P. For: Oct 15 Filed by: Prologis, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO (October 15, 2021) – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings per diluted share was $0.97 for the quarter compared with $0.40 for the third quarter of 2020. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.04 for the quarter compared with $0.90 for the same period in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KBR, INC. For: Oct 14

HOUSTON – (October 15, 2021) – KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced that JKC Australia LNG Pty Ltd (“JKC”), a joint venture in which KBR has a 30% ownership interest, has entered into a binding settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) that resolves outstanding claims and disputes between JKC and its client, ICHTHYS LNG PTY, Ltd (collectively, “the Parties”).
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CTO Realty Growth, Inc. For: Oct 28

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. CTO REALTY GROWTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS. DAYTONA BEACH, FL – October 28, 2021 – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Triton International For: Oct 26

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TRITON INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND. Hamilton, Bermuda – October 26, 2021 – Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton") Highlights:. •Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Armour Residential REIT, For: Oct 27

VERO BEACH, Florida – October 27, 2021 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced the November 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock. November 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information. MonthDividendHolder of Record DatePayment Date. November 2021$0.10November 15, 2021November 29, 2021. Certain...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextera Energy Partners#Renewable Energy#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ebitda#Nep#Cafd
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MiX Telematics Ltd For: Oct 25

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction(Commission(IRS Employer. of Incorporation)File Number)Identification No.) 750 Park of Commerce Blvd. Suite 100. Boca Raton. (Address of Principal Executive Offices)...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K UNION PACIFIC CORP For: Oct 21

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. “The Union Pacific team successfully navigated global supply chain disruptions, a major bridge outage, and additional weather events to produce strong quarterly revenue growth and financial results,” said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “In the quarter, the team delivered solid core pricing gains, leveraged business development to produce a positive business mix, and generated productivity to offset flat volume. We also set a quarterly record for fuel consumption rate as we continue to make strides towards our goal to reduce our absolute greenhouse gas emissions. As we close out 2021, we are committed to improving our safety performance and service product to support our customers and the broader supply chain to handle the strong demand for freight transportation.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Option Care Health, Inc. For: Oct 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OPTION CARE HEALTH ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL. BANNOCKBURN, Ill., October 20, 2021 -- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Xcel Energy (XEL) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades EQT Corp. (EQT) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $31.00.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy