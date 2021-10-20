Form 8-K NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, For: Oct 20

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. “The Union Pacific team successfully navigated global supply chain disruptions, a major bridge outage, and additional weather events to produce strong quarterly revenue growth and financial results,” said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “In the quarter, the team delivered solid core pricing gains, leveraged business development to produce a positive business mix, and generated productivity to offset flat volume. We also set a quarterly record for fuel consumption rate as we continue to make strides towards our goal to reduce our absolute greenhouse gas emissions. As we close out 2021, we are committed to improving our safety performance and service product to support our customers and the broader supply chain to handle the strong demand for freight transportation.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO