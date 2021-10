Do you like to read history? Are you curious about how things were done or how people lived? Do you ever wonder what people in the future will ask about our times? By participating in the Ellis County Historical Society Essays for Archives, you have a chance to speak to future generations about what it is like for you and your family to live during this first global COVID pandemic. You can be the voice of your generation by telling your experiences of life during this time. The essays will held at the ECHS archives as primary resources.

