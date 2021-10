Hays High hosted Goddard-Eisenhower on Thursday night in a Week 9 Bracket game, with the winner continuing their season. It came down to the final drive and final seconds to decide the winner. Hays took the first lead of the game in the second quarter, after neither team managed points in the first. Eisenhower had the first chance to score but a botched snap on fourth and goal from the two, lost thirty-one yards.

HAYS, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO