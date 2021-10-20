CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VectivBio (VECT) Announces Successful Opening of US IND for Apraglutide for Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

VectivBio Holding AG ("VectivBio") (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to...

StreetInsider.com

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Announces Otsuka's Submission of Initial MAA to EMA for Vadadustat for the Treatment of Patients with Anemia due to Chronic Kidney Disease

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose of bettering the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, and its collaborator, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka), today announced that Otsuka Pharmaceutical Netherlands B.V. has submitted an initial marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency for vadadustat, an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor, for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University for Alzheimer’s Disease

Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic, today announced that it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Columbia University pursuant to which Silo has been granted an option to license certain assets currently under development, including Alzheimer's disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) Announces Submission of IND with U.S. FDA to Initiate Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate COVAXIN

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines, announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as COVAXIN™ outside the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Corvus Pharma (CRVS) Announces Angel Pharma Received IND Approval for Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 in China

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the IND application submitted by its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Angel Pharma), has been approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus' small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas (TCL) in China.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Merck Sees Positive Signals for HIV Drug in Phase III

Merck today revealed positive results from two Phase III trials on a potential treatment for adults with HIV-1 infection and are virologically suppressed on different antiretroviral regimens (ART). The two Phase III studies are part of the ILLUMINATE clinical trial, which looks into the action of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) on HIV-1....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ImmunityBio (IBRX) Announces Phase 2/3 Trial of BCG plus Anktiva Met Primary Endpoints with 57% Disease-Free Survival in Patients with BCG Unresponsive Papillary Disease

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that Papillary disease (Cohort B), the second indication of its QUILT 3.032 Phase 2/3 study of intravesical BCG plus Anktiva in patients with BCG-unresponsive high-grade NMIBC (NCT03022825), also met its primary endpoints with disease-free survival of 57% of patients at 12 months. The company has previously reported that the primary endpoint of Cohort A, patients with CIS disease, has been met with a complete response of 72% (58/81).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) Announces Successful Completion of FDA Pre-IND for Potential Cure for HIV: The Second Pre-IND in 1 month

(NASDAQ: ENOB) − Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the completion of an Investigator Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) process following receipt of written comments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) Announces FDA Approval of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is believed to bind to cholinergic receptors to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cybin (CYBN) Announced FDA IND Authorization of Cybin’s Sponsored Feasibility Study Using Kernel Flow Technology

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has authorized an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to proceed with the Company's sponsored feasibility study using Kernel's Flow technology to measure ketamine's psychedelic effect on cerebral cortex hemodynamics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Announces Newly Published Data Continue to Support Long-Term Efficacy of TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) for Thyroid Eye Disease

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced additional data supporting the long-term efficacy of TEPEZZA for the treatment of TED. Data were published in Ophthalmology. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of TED – a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) Announces IND Approval for Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Efineptakin Alfa in Combination with PD-1 Therapy in China

I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the IND submission for the initiation of phase 2 clinical trial of efineptakin alfa (also known as TJ107/GX-I7/NT-I7) in combination with PD-1 antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) as well as head and neck cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

PsychedelicNewsBreaks – Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Announces FDA IND Authorization of Potentially Pivotal Study

Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has authorized an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to proceed with the company's sponsored feasibility study. The study focuses on using Kernel's Flow technology to measure ketamine's psychedelic effect on cerebral cortex hemodynamics. "The word psychedelic means 'mind-manifesting,' but what has been missing is useful 'mind-imaging'—the ability to dynamically trace the neural correlates of human conscious experience," said Cybin's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Alex Belser. "Conventional neuroimaging just isn't dynamic enough to study the psychedelic experience in the brain as it happens. This study of ketamine's psychedelic effects while wearing headgear equipped with sensors to record brain activity could open up new frontiers of understanding."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Alkermes (ALKS) Announces LYBALVI is now Available in the US

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that LYBALVI® (olanzapine and samidorphan) is now available by prescription in the United States (U.S.) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia, and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder, as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes as monotherapy or an adjunct to lithium or valproate. LYBALVI is a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic composed of olanzapine, an established antipsychotic agent, and samidorphan, a new chemical entity.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Announces US Launch of SKYTROFA

Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), today announced the U.S. commercial launch of SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), its once-weekly treatment for the treatment of pediatric patients one year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg (25.4 lb) and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone (GH). SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) is available by prescription and distributed through a network of specialty pharmacies across the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

