VectivBio (VECT) Announces Successful Opening of US IND for Apraglutide for Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has authorized an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application to proceed with the company’s sponsored feasibility study. The study focuses on using Kernel’s Flow technology to measure ketamine’s psychedelic effect on cerebral cortex hemodynamics. “The word psychedelic means ‘mind-manifesting,’ but what has been missing is useful ‘mind-imaging’—the ability to dynamically trace the neural correlates of human conscious experience,” said Cybin’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Alex Belser. “Conventional neuroimaging just isn’t dynamic enough to study the psychedelic experience in the brain as it happens. This study of ketamine’s psychedelic effects while wearing headgear equipped with sensors to record brain activity could open up new frontiers of understanding.”

