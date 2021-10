David Gardner is an angel investor and the founder of Cofounders Capital in Cary. I am often asked why we don’t invest in cryptocurrencies or technology ventures based on the success of such currencies. We certainly see enough of them. We tell our presenting crypto entrepreneurs that our fund thesis centers around value creation i.e. demonstrable better, faster cheaper solution and unfortunately, crypto companies create no such value. In fact, they don’t make anything. The crypto buyer’s only upside is the hope that someone else will think that their bits are worth more than they did when purchased.

CARY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO