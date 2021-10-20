NextEra Energy (NEE) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.54, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $128 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.75 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.31, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $242 million versus the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. GUIDANCE:. Casella Waste...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million versus the consensus estimate of $332.52 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.30, $1.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $280.36 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. GUIDANCE:. Duke Realty sees...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $125.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. For earnings history...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Universal Insurance (UVE) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioMarin Pharma (NASDAQ: BMRN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.20), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.24). Revenue for the quarter came in at $408.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $435.89 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.16. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118 million versus the consensus estimate of $104.77 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) reported Q3 EPS of $3.76, $0.87 better than the analyst estimate of $2.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million versus the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) click here.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tronox (NYSE: TROX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $870 million versus the consensus estimate of $906.4 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.80, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $248.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $255.53 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $297.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.63 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.88, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.36 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $97.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.2 million. For earnings history...
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.79, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $2.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $742 million versus the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. GUIDANCE:. MKS Instruments sees Q4 2021 EPS of $2.85, versus the consensus of $2.82. MKS Instruments sees...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amerisafe (NASDAQ: AMSF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.02, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Amerisafe (AMSF) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) reported Q3 EPS of $5.25, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $4.72. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) click here.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.27, $0.28 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $833.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $775.02 million.
Comments / 0