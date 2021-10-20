NextEra Energy (NEE) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million versus the consensus estimate of $332.52 million.

