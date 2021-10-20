CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Awakn Life Sciences Bristol Clinic Receives Care Quality Commission Approval to Begin Treatments in the UK's First Medical Psychedelic Clinic

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The clinic will begin delivering ketamine-assisted psychotherapy treatments in October. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology...

