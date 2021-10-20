CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing's (BA) Q3 Will Be 'Scary' - Bernstein

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

(Updated - October 20, 2021 7:55 AM EDT)Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Starts NIO (NIO) at Market Perform (correction)

Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee initiates coverage on NIO (NYSE: NIO) with ...
STOCKS
investing.com

Boeing Earnings, Revenue miss In Q3

Investing.com - Boeing (NYSE: BA ) reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Boeing announced earnings per share of $-0.6 on revenue of $15.28B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.1505 on revenue of $16.48B. Boeing shares are down...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from The Boeing Company (BA) Third Quarter Earnings Report

The Boeing Company (BA) stock rose today despite a wider-than-expected earnings miss for the third quarter of 2021. Although the company reported a loss per share of -$0.60, falling short of estimates of -$0.15, Boeing reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 8% to $15.2 billion. Increasing Freighter Production. CEO Dave...
INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Boeing’s Stock Nears Key Support Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Boeing’s stock price has been on the sidelines since the peak to a one-year high of 278.28 in March, remaining trapped below the strong ascending trendline for another month and far below its pre-pandemic levels. The American aircraft designer will publish its Q3 earnings results today before the market open,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ba#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

RBC Initiates Boeing (BA) at Outperform, Analyst Sees it as a High Conviction Call

RBC analyst Ken Herbert initiated the research coverage of Boeing (NYSE: BA) at Outperform rating with a $275.00 per share ...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Pure Play EV Vendors will Ultimately Dominate the Auto World, Tesla (TSLA) Best-Positioned But Valuation Still Hard to Justify - Bernstein's Sacconaghi

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi has weighed in to discuss the current market valuation of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which for him ...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Plunges on a Big EPS Miss and Weak Guidance, Analysts Lower PTs but Remain Positive on Accelerating AWS Sales Growth

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are down 4.8% in pre-open Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results.Amazon reported Q3 ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades EQT Corp. (EQT) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $31.00.The analyst ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Edges Higher on Upgrade to Buy at UBS as Margins Inflect

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) are up 1.1% in pre-open Friday after UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded to Buy from ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carter's (CRI) PT Raised to $101 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic raised the price target on Carter's (NYSE: CRI) to $101.00 (from $99.00) while maintaining a Neutral ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Moody's Corp. (MCO) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moody's Corp. (NYSE: MCO) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. GUIDANCE:. Moody's Corp. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) from Overweight ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Announces $50M Share Buyback; Declares $0.17 Dividend

The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Zendesk (ZEN) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana downgraded Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) from Buy to ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American Tower (AMT) Beats on International Strength, Should Trade Up - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reiterated an Equalweight rating and $316.00 price target on American Tower (NYSE: AMT) after the ...
STOCKS

