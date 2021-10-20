Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Reports Promising Preclinical Data in its Broad Genome Editing Capabilities

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of preclinical results that provides foundational support for the use of DRI in newly diagnosed GBM. This work, published in the Nature portfolio journal Scientific Reports, focused on the use of gamma-delta T cells genetically engineered to be chemotherapy resistant through the addition of an O6-Methylguanine-DNA Methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene, a process termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (or DRI). Concurrent dosing of DRI cells with TMZ resulted in a significant improvement in survival outcomes in mice over either monotherapy alone in both classical and mesenchymal primary high-grade gliomas.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO