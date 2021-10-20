CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Reports Promising Preclinical Data in its Broad Genome Editing Capabilities

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, today announced new data supporting novel capabilities of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Present Preclinical Data Relating to CK-3828136

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that preclinical data relating to the discovery and optimization of CK-3828136 (CK-136) were presented at the 2021 Medicinal Chemistry Gordon Research Conference in West Dover, VT. CK-136 is a novel, selective cardiac troponin activator in development for the potential treatment of diseases associated with impaired cardiac contractility, such as heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), right ventricular heart failure, and others.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Takeda (TAK) to Acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced the exercise of its option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited ("GammaDelta"), a company focused on exploiting the unique properties of gamma delta (γδ) T cells for immunotherapy. Through the acquisition, Takeda will obtain GammaDelta's allogeneic variable delta 1 (Vδ1) gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapy platforms, which includes both blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms, in addition to early-stage cell therapy programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

IN8bio, Inc (INAB) Announces Publication of Preclinical Results of Proprietary MGMT-modified Gamma-Delta T Cells (INB-200) with Temozolomide

IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of preclinical results that provides foundational support for the use of DRI in newly diagnosed GBM. This work, published in the Nature portfolio journal Scientific Reports, focused on the use of gamma-delta T cells genetically engineered to be chemotherapy resistant through the addition of an O6-Methylguanine-DNA Methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene, a process termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (or DRI). Concurrent dosing of DRI cells with TMZ resulted in a significant improvement in survival outcomes in mice over either monotherapy alone in both classical and mesenchymal primary high-grade gliomas.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

VYNE Therapeutics' BET Inhibitor Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) announced preclinical data for VYN201, its pan-bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor. The data showed that VYN201 significantly reduced the expression of several key pro-inflammatory cytokines relevant to Th17-mediated autoimmune diseases in an animal model and an ex vivo human tissue study. The pathogenesis of many...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Positive Interim Data From TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial

Positive high-level results from AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed Imfinzi (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
homenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 Targeted Alpha Therapies

Single and multiple doses of FPI-1966 demonstrated therapeutic efficacy in a preclinical bladder xenograft model. [225Ac]-FPI-2059 demonstrated superior efficacy against [177Lu]-IPN-1087 in a head-to-head comparison in a mouse xenograft model of colorectal cancer. Data featured in oral presentation sessions at the 34th Annual EANM Congress. HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON, Oct....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) to Present its Oral and Intranasal COVID-19 Therapeutics Programs Data

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), a clinical-stage company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announces that President and co-interim CEO Dr. Sam Lee will present new data from its COVID-19 programs at the World Antiviral Congress 2021 being held in San Diego. Dr. Lee is scheduled to present the "Discovery of oral, broad-spectrum SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibitors: advancing to clinical development" on Thursday, December 1, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. Pacific time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Gilead Sciences (GILD) Presents Long-Term Switch Data Reinforcing Biktarvy® as a Treatment Option for a Broad Range of People Living With HIV

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the company's upcoming contributions to the 18th European AIDS Conference (EACS 2021), taking place virtually and onsite in London from October 27-30. Forty-four studies from Gilead's HIV research and development programs will be presented, including data from the global, observational, real-world BICSTaR study, which along with Gilead's community-focused programs, reflect the company's ongoing focus and commitment to advancing scientific discovery and supporting the development and delivery of practical solutions that can help improve care for all people affected by HIV.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Voyager Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data For CNS-Directed Gene Therapy

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has announced the presentation of preclinical data of GBA1 gene replacement therapy. The data demonstrated that a single intravenous (IV) dose of GBA1 gene replacement therapy achieved widespread distribution in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral tissues and substantially raised levels of the GCase enzyme in animal models.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Presents Preclinical Data Supporting its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 Targeted Alpha Therapies

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the presentation of preclinical data that provide further support of its FPI-1966 and FPI-2059 targeted alpha therapies (TATs) at the 34th Annual European Association of Nuclear Medicine Congress. These data reinforce the clinical dosing regimen of FPI-1966 and highlight the potential of FPI-2059 as an actinium-225 labelled precision medicine targeting NTSR1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Reports Positive Clinical Data from RP-L201 Trial for the Treatment of LAD-I

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces interim data updates from the RP-L201 Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) at the 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT). Severe LAD-I is a rare pediatric disease that prevents patients from adequately combating infections. LAD-I leads to recurrent life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections that respond poorly to antimicrobials, require frequent hospitalizations and are ultimately fatal.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Reports Preclinical Data Supporting PLA2R-CAART as a Potential Precision Therapy for Antigen-Specific B Cell Depletion in PLA2R Membranous Nephropathy

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that data from in vitro studies supporting the early preclinical validation of PLA2R-Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor T (CAART) cell candidates will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021. The data will be presented as an oral abstract by Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and co-chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and co-founder at Cabaletta Bio at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 being held virtually from November 4-7, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Maxim Group Starts Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc (PTIX) at Buy

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiates coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Editas Medicine (EDIT) Appoints Bernadette Connaughton to its Board

Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it has appointed Bernadette Connaughton to its Board of Directors. Ms. Connaughton is an accomplished pharmaceutical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Feeling Collaborative, Merck Inks Three More Deals to Strengthen Portfolio

Collaborations are the backbone of pharmaceutical research. Today, Merck entered into collaborations with three different companies as it looks to expand its oncology offerings. The company continues to assess its vaunted checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda in combination with experimental drugs in different cancer indications. Xeris Ties Up with Merck. Chicago-based Xeris...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

