Financial Reports

Abbott raises annual profit forecast after upbeat quarterly results

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast after reporting a rise in quarterly profit, driven by strength in its mainstay businesses and a rebound in COVID-19 test sales due to the spread of the Delta variant. The number of COVID-19 tests has reduced from the peak of...

www.streetinsider.com

Shore News Network

Danske Bank cuts profitability target despite upbeat quarter

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danske Bank cut its 2023 profitability target on Friday, citing “significant challenges” such as compliance over the last two years, despite better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, buoyed by high client activity. Danske, which also pointed to increased competition and margin pressure, now expects to report a return on equity (RoE)...
investing.com

Nomura in surprise quarterly profit plunge after large one-off charge

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, saw second-quarter net profit almost wiped out due to a one-off loss from transactions completed more than a decade ago. It booked a charge of about 39 billion yen ($345 million) that it said was related to legacy transactions...
MarketWatch

Newell results beat the Street, raises guidance

Newell Brands Inc. stock rose 2.7% in Friday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter profit that fell but beat expectations, and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $190 million, or 44 cents per share, down from $304 million, or 71 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 50 cents. Sales of $2.787 billion were up from $2.699 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.780 billion. Newell Brands' portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee and Graco baby products. The company is guiding for fourth quarter...
MarketWatch

HireRight IPO prices at $19 a share, below proposed price range of $21 to $24

HireRight Holdings Corp. , a Nashville-based employment screening company, said Friday it's initial public offering priced at $19 a share, below its proposed price range of $21 to $24. The company sold 22.2 million shares to raise $421.8 million. With 79.4 million shares expected to be outstanding, the company has gone public at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay debt, unwind interest rate swaps and for general corporate purposes. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HRT." HireRight reported a net loss of $15.6 million and revenue of $326.5 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $45.9 million and revenue of $259.4 million in the year-ago period. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Drugmaker Sanofi raises 2021 profit guidance again after Q3 beat

(Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi again raised its profit guidance for 2021 as its blockbuster eczema drug Dupixent and flu vaccines helped it beat market forecasts in the third quarter. The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, said sales in the...
Shore News Network

AB InBev raises forecast after Brazil drives surprise profit rise

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, upgraded its forecast for 2021 earnings growth on Thursday after posting a surprise increase in third-quarter profit, buoyed by beer sales in Brazil. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said it expects core profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,...
Reuters

Coca-Cola raises full-year profit forecast

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the reopening of theaters and restaurants in the United States drove demand for its sodas. The company expects its annual adjusted earnings per share to rise 15% to 17%, compared with a prior forecast of a 13% to 15% increase.
101 WIXX

GM upbeat on full-year earnings despite quarterly profit drop

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co on Wednesday posted a drop in quarterly profit, citing the global semiconductor shortage, but said it was on track to deliver full-year earnings at the high end of its forecast. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by David Goodman)
q957.com

Kraft Heinz raises core profit forecast helped by higher prices

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co raised its full-year core profit forecast on Wednesday, as the Jell-O maker benefits from increased pricing and sustained demand for its packaged food even as COVID-19 curbs ease. Kraft, like its peers Campbell Soup Co, Conagra Brands Inc and Unilever PLC, has been raising product prices...
smarteranalyst.com

Visa Posts Upbeat Q4 Results

Shares of financial services company Visa Inc. (V) declined 2.7% to close at $225.50 in extended trade on Tuesday, even though the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results that surpassed the Street’s earnings and revenue expectations. Quarterly revenues grew 29% year-over-year to $6.6 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $6.52...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
arcamax.com

GM reports 40% drop in third-quarter profits, but expects strong year-end results

General Motors reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income plummeted 40% as it struggled against production constraints and thin new car inventory. The auto industry has faced a global shortage of semiconductor chips since February. The chips are used in many car parts and, without them, production at many GM plants has either slowed or stopped completely, leaving dealers' new car lots bare.
MarketWatch

Bristol Myers Squibb says sales of Revlimid, Eliquis increased in the third quarter

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker beat expectations for the quarter and saw sales rise for two of its top-selling products. The company had earnings of $1.5 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2021, down from $1.8 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.00 per share, against a FactSet consensus of $1.92. Bristol reported revenue of $11.6 billion for the quarter, up from $10.5 billion in the same three months of...
