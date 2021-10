Back in 2019, a clearly less than 100 percent Akiem Hicks came off IR to make the trek to Lambeau Field to play the Packers. Hicks gutted out an elbow injury that was still bothering him to play 61 percent of the defense’s snaps in his return. Sure, the Bears ultimately lost that game by 21-13 score. And it put an end to dreams of making consecutive postseasons. But that Hicks pushed through to play sticks with me to this day.

