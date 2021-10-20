Americans Plan To Spend A Lot Of Money For Halloween

Everyone knows THOSE houses on Halloween who give out the absolute WORST stuff to trick-or-treaters. I believe every neighborhood has at least that ONE house that all the trick-or-treaters avoid because of this reason. Those kinds of houses become the talk of the neighborhood. Because why give out anything at all if you’re just going to give out dental floss or coupons? You ever seen a kid get excited over a coupon? No. Over dental floss? Definitely not.

