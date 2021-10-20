Americans Plan To Spend A Lot Of Money For Halloween

My favorite holiday has always been Halloween. Halloween is the perfect time for me to indulge in candy, costumes, and fright. Haunted attractions are one of my favorite parts of the season. Both my significant other and I enjoy getting scared on purpose just for fun. In my lifetime, I’ve probably been to at least 20 different haunts, so I’ve seen both the good and the bad. Detail has become increasingly important to me over the years. Haunted attractions that don’t use top-of-the-line animatronics, decor, and horror makeup are less of an adrenaline rush and more of a bust.
