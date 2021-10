Bitcoin hit a new high this week, hitting $67,016, boosted by the launch of a new ETF that tracks the cryptocurrency’s price (see below). It has risen by more than 130% since the start of the year – though not without a lot of volatility. The new high leaves bitcoin as the world’s 13th biggest currency with a market cap of $18.85m, says the Independent, surpassing the Swiss franc and Russian rouble. In terms of the world’s biggest companies, it now ranks higher than Facebook and Tesla.

