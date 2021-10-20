⚽ FHSU's Arima named GAC/MIAA Offensive Player of the Week

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - Fort Hays State men's soccer shutout Ouachita Baptist 6-0 on Thursday. FHSU notched three goals in the first half and three more in the second. The Tigers set a school record for the fastest two consecutive goals, their first two occurring in 32 seconds compared to the old record of 46 seconds. FHSU's three consecutive first-half goals ranks second fastest in NCAA Division II history at 1:24, just eight seconds shy of the record 1:16. FHSU improved to 9-4-2 overall and 6-2-1 in the GAC, while OBU fell to 2-10-2 overall and 2-7-1 in conference play.

