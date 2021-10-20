CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

⚽ FHSU's Arima named GAC/MIAA Offensive Player of the Week

 9 days ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Taisei Arima of Fort Hays State Men's Soccer received GAC/MIAA Offensive Player of the Week honors on Tuesday (for his effort in a pair of wins for...

⚽ Tiger men win big in Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - Fort Hays State men's soccer shutout Ouachita Baptist 6-0 on Thursday. FHSU notched three goals in the first half and three more in the second. The Tigers set a school record for the fastest two consecutive goals, their first two occurring in 32 seconds compared to the old record of 46 seconds. FHSU's three consecutive first-half goals ranks second fastest in NCAA Division II history at 1:24, just eight seconds shy of the record 1:16. FHSU improved to 9-4-2 overall and 6-2-1 in the GAC, while OBU fell to 2-10-2 overall and 2-7-1 in conference play.
🏈 Hays holds off Eisenhower to advance

Hays High hosted Goddard-Eisenhower on Thursday night in a Week 9 Bracket game, with the winner continuing their season. It came down to the final drive and final seconds to decide the winner. Hays took the first lead of the game in the second quarter, after neither team managed points in the first. Eisenhower had the first chance to score but a botched snap on fourth and goal from the two, lost thirty-one yards.
🏐 Dreher leaving TMP-M volleyball after 11 seasons

Natausha Dreher, who amassed 272 wins as the TMP-Marian volleyball coach, is resigning from coaching the Monarchs. Dreher went 272-142 in 11 seasons, winning four Mid-Continent League championships and four sub-state championships. In 2017, Dreher led the Monarchs to the 3A state championship. Dreher was named the Kansas 3A Coach of the Year after the 2017 season.
⛳ Tiger men close out fall season at Tulsa Cup

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Fort Hays State men's golf closed out its fall season on Monday and Tuesday at the Tulsa Cup, hosted by Rogers State University. The tournament took place at The Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow, a par-72 venue. The Tigers finished 18th as a team.
⚽ Indians come up short in 5A Region opener

VALLEY CENTER - The Hays High boys soccer season came to an end Monday, but not without a fight. The 12th-seeded Indians lost 1-0 to No. 5 seed Valley Center in their 5A West Region #4 opener. The Indians finish their season 5-11-1.
