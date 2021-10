The ultra-rare mitochondrial disorder Barth syndrome has no FDA approved treatments, and Stealth Biotherapeutics’ bid to offer patients the first one isn’t much closer now than it was a year ago. The agency formally notified the company this week that its drug application does not have enough data to support a review, a determination that usually means the FDA wants another clinical trial. Finding enough patients for another study can be difficult in rare diseases, defined as disorders affecting fewer than 200,000 in the U.S. It might be impossible in Barth, a disease so rare that estimates place the affected U.S. population at fewer than 130 people.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO