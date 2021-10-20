CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ION Acquisition Corp. 2 (IACB) and Innovid Announce Additional $50M PIPE Investment

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Innovid, a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

WNS Limited (WNS) PT Raised to $100 at Needham & Company, Following Earnings

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon raised the price target on WNS Limited (NYSE: WNS) to $100.00 (from $97.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) Announces Up to YEN 100B Share Buyback

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) announced that its Board of Directors resolved today to engage in the acquisition of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovid#Ion#Investment#Advertising#Ctv#Ion Acquisition Corp 2#Iacb#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

MGIC Investment (MTG) Announces Additional $500M Share Buyback; Declares $0.08 Dividend

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) PT Raised to $13 at Needham & Company, Following Earnings

Needham & Company analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target on Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) to $13.00 (from $7.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Upgrades Remitly Global Inc (RELY) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller upgraded Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Cigna Corp. (CI) Institutes, Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI) instituted and declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, or $4.00 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Twilio (TWLO) PT Lowered to $350 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi lowered the price target on Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) to $350.00 (from $400.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Newmarket (NEU) Announces $500M Share Buyback; Declares $2.10 Dividend

The Board of Directors of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $2.10 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Bonanza Goldfields Corp (OTC:BONZ) Completes Acquisition of Hybrid NFT Firm Marvion™ Holdings Limited

Bonanza Goldfields Corp is pleased to announce that the acquisition of Marvion™ Holdings Limited (“Marvion”), initially announced on Oct. 25, 2021, was completed on Oct 18, 2021. Marvion™ is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Innovid Announces PIPE Investment Expansion To $200MM

Innovid, a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, and ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd. , a special purpose acquisition company, announced an additional $50 million private placement of common stock from a group of existing PIPE investors adding to initial commitments on the same terms as the initial PIPE financing in their recently announced business combination transaction. This brings the aggregate amount of PIPE commitments to $200 million.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Perficient (PRFT) Announces Acquisition of Overactive

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the acquisition of Izmul S.A. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Overactive”), an approximately $40 million annual revenue nearshore software development firm based in Montevideo, Uruguay.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Science 37 Closes Business Combination with LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (LSAQ) and Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq as SNCE

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Science 37, Inc., the Operating System for today’s agile clinical trials, announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: LSAQ) (“LifeSci”), a blank check company targeting the biopharma, medical technology, digital health and healthcare services sectors. Shares of common stock of the combined company, named Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (“Science 37” or the "Company") will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol "SNCE” today, October 7, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tempo Automation Set to Go Public Through Merger with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)

Tempo Automation, Inc. (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special-purpose acquisition ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Teva Pharma (TEVA) to Market Perform

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur downgraded Teva Pharma (NYSE: TEVA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Craig-Hallum Upgrades Boot Barn (BOOT) to Buy

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin upgraded Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $135.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) PT Raised to $169 at Jefferies Despite High Valuation

Jefferies analyst David Katz raised the price target on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) to $169.00 (from $159.00) after reporting better ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ServiceNow (NOW) Tops Estimates but Stock Dips as Outlook Implies Subscription Revenue Slowdown, Analysts Remain Positive

Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) are down nearly 3% in pre-open Wednesday despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.ServiceNow reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy