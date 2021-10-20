ION Acquisition Corp. 2 (IACB) and Innovid Announce Additional $50M PIPE Investment

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Science 37, Inc., the Operating System for today’s agile clinical trials, announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: LSAQ) (“LifeSci”), a blank check company targeting the biopharma, medical technology, digital health and healthcare services sectors. Shares of common stock of the combined company, named Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (“Science 37” or the "Company") will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol "SNCE” today, October 7, 2021.
