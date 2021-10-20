ION Acquisition Corp. 2 (IACB) and Innovid Announce Additional $50M PIPE Investment

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI) instituted and declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, or $4.00 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO