New York City, NY

S&P 500, Dow near record highs on solid forecasts from healthcare firms

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow inched closer to record highs on Wednesday after strong forecasts from healthcare companies Anthem and Abbott, while the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather. The Dow Jones Industrials Average was just short of all-time highs reached in mid-August, while the...

www.streetinsider.com

milwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks struggle, Dow & S&P 500 retreat from record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Wednesday, despite strong gains earlier in the day in the tech sector. "This earnings season has been about pricing momentum and whether consumers are able to handle surging costs," Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda told CNBC Wednesday.
STOCKS
City
Business
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after disappointing earnings from Apple, Amazon

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday, feeling pressure after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, tl 35,710, while the S&P 500 was off 0.5% at 4,573. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% to 15,342. Shares of Apple fell 3.4%, while Amazon shares declined 4.8%.
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings

Oct. 27 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted losses for the first time in four days as strong earnings reports failed to prop the market up Wednesday. The blue-chip index dropped 266.19 points, or 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.51% as both indexes fell from record highs. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day mostly flat, rising 0.00081%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow Withstand Facebook Slide to Close at Record Highs

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs Tuesday, despite losing some steam into the close as a Facebook-fueled wobble in communication services stifled upside momentum. The S&P 500 rose 0.18% to close at a record of 4,574.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.04% to close...
MARKETS
leedaily.com

S&P 500: Sets a New Closing Records on Monday, Says Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA showed 0.36% and the S&P 500 Index was at SPX 0.61% on Monday’s closing. The third quarter’s earning results are about to get out this week, which includes Facebook Inc. once the session ends. S&P 500 Makes new Record on Monday. The Dow went...
STOCKS
Reuters

Futures slip after record run for S&P 500, Dow

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow looked set to ease from record levels on Wednesday as a drop in commodity prices and fresh regulatory crackdown in China dented optimism around strong quarterly earnings. Shares of energy firms including Chevron tracked lower oil prices, while major lenders such as...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P 500 slip off record highs

U.S. stock indexes slid off record highs Wednesday as investors sifted through numerous corporate earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 265 points, or 0.74%, while the S&P 500 index lost 0.51% and the Nasdaq Composite index finished unchanged. The weakness in the Dow and the S&P 500 pushed both indexes off their record highs.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are mildly higher after Dow, S&P close at records

U.S. stock index futures were mildly higher during early morning trading on Wednesday after the Dow and S&P closed at record highs as earnings season continues. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 37 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both also traded in mildly positive territory.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow Ease From All-Time Highs on Facebook Slump

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow eased from all-time highs Tuesday, as a Facebook-fueled wobble in communication services kept gains in check, but signs the consumer is in good shape continued to underpin investor sentiment. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after hitting a record high earlier of 4,598.36. The...
STOCKS

