Custody for Facebook's (FB) Novi a Win for Coinbase (COIN) - JMP

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. JMP analyst Devin Ryan has weighed in to discuss yesterday’s news that Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) selected Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) as a custodian for its crypto project Novi. The digital wallet will allow people to send and...

StreetInsider.com

Matterport (MTTR) Partnership with Facebook 'In Focus' Amid Metaverse Push - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives highlighted Matterport, Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) following news of Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) focus on the metaverse, including ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Coinbase (COIN) at Buy, Sees Over 25% Upside

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen initiated research coverage on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) with a Buy rating and a $415.00 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
bitcoinist.com

Coinbase To Power Social Giant Facebook’s New Novi Crypto Wallet

Things continue to turn positive for the crypto industry and its poster child platform, Coinbase. The custody arm of the San Francisco cryptocurrency exchange that caters to retail and institutions alike, was selected by Facebook to power the company’s new Novi app, according to a blog post. Facebook is running...
