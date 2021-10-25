Custody for Facebook's (FB) Novi a Win for Coinbase (COIN) - JMP

The market has been high on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) stock recently. FB gets a Bullish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. When making investment decisions, sentiment gives a good overview of what stocks investors currently favor. Sentiment incorporates short-term technical analysis into its score and does not encompass any fundamental analysis such as profitability of the company. This means that earnings updates and other news can greatly impact overall sentiment. Changes in price are generally the best indicator of sentiment for a particular stock. At its core, a stock's trend indicates whether current market sentiment is bullish or bearish. Investors must be bullish if a stock is trending upward, and are bearish if a stock is moving down. InvestorsObserver's Sentiment Indicator factors in both price changes and variations in volume. An increase in volume usually means a current trend is stengthening, while a drop in volume tends to signal a reversal to the ongoing trend. Our system also uses the options market in order to receive additional signals on current sentiments. We take into account the ratio of calls and puts for a stock since options allow an investor to bet on future changes in price.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO