Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Receives US Patent for Unique Organic Solvent Cannabis Extraction Process

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has been granted its fourth patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This is COMPASS's first patent with claims covering its Form A hydrate psilocybin. The Form A hydrate is distinct from the anhydrate psilocybin for which the company has already been granted eight patents in the US, UK, Germany and Hong Kong, and which is used in COMP360, COMPASS's synthesised psilocybin formulation being developed for psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO