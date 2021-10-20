CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
*LIST* The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing from Florida has it’s ups and downs. If you hear of a stupid news story … it’s probably from Florida and it’s not often that I get...

kiss951.com

thechampionnewspaper.com

Decatur, Stone Mountain ranked among best places to retire

Baby Boomers, the generation born in the 20 years following World War II, bulged every societal institution from public schools to the workforce because of its unprecedented numbers. Many of its members are now seeking comfortable retirement. The COVID-19 pandemic may have sped up some Baby Boomers’ exit from the...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Dallas News

These North Texas cities are among the best places to live in the U.S. in 2021

Plano has been named the 17th best place to live on a list of 100 cities in America, according to the website Livability.com. While Plano was the only Texas city to crack the top 20 on the list, other North Texas cities represented the region on the list of 100 best places to live in America. McKinney came in at number 60, while Richardson was ranked number 66.
TEXAS STATE
pullmanradio.com

Pullman named 54th best place to live in the U.S.

Pullman was named the 54th best place to live in the U.S. by Livability.com. The 2021 rankings were guided by an exclusive study across the U.S. More than 1,000 adults aged 18 and up from across the country were surveyed to determine which livability characteristics they value in their future communities.
REAL ESTATE
State
Florida State
Daily Democrat

Woodland makes Top 100 Best Places to Live in America list

Woodland was named in Livability.com’s “2021 Top 100 Best Places to Live in America” list and was ranked second best place to live in all of California. The website highlights the best small to mid-sized cities and lists them by examining what makes them great places to live such as affordability, cultural amenities and more.
WOODLAND, CA
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Cities to Retire In the Entire U.S.

If you’re looking to retire and live in Michigan, one of the best cities to retire in happens to be right in the Mitten. The staff at U.S. News & World Report recently published their list of the best cities to retire in America. Most of the cities, as you would expect, are in Florida, where it’s warmer throughout the winter. But, it’s pretty cool that Michigan is on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Philly

Eight Pennsylvania Cities Ranked Among Top 30 Best Places To Retire In U.S.

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — Eight Pennsylvania cities were ranked among the top 30 places to retire in the United States. The U.S. News and World Report released the 2021-2022 Best Places to Retire rankings on Tuesday. Lancaster was ranked No. 5 and Allentown, the third-largest city in Pennsylvania, jumped 29 spots coming in at No. 11, Harrisburg ranked No. 13 and Reading ranked No. 15. Five other Pennsylvania areas placed on the ranking for 2021-22. U.S. News and World Report says that is “largely due to the accessibility of high-quality health care facilities.” York came in at No. 17, followed by Philadelphia at No. 19, Scranton at No. 22 and Pittsburgh at No. 29. The report used factors including happiness, housing affordability, health care quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings in order to determine the ranking. “Deciding where to live is an important retirement decision,” said Emily Brandon, U.S. News senior editor for retirement. “When comparing potential places to retire, look for affordable housing, proximity to health care services and a strong economy, especially if you plan to work part-time.” The top three places to retire were Sarasota, Naples, and Daytona Beach — all cities in Florida. Click here for the full report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bizjournals

Sarasota, Tampa metro among top 10 best places to retire, says U.S. News & World Report

“After over a year of staying at home, many people are dreaming about a Florida beach retirement." This award honors Tampa Bay's most influential businesswomen. We are looking for women from every industry and profession — women who have made a difference in their communities and have blazed a trail for many others to follow in their footsteps.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

Where Miami ranks among the 2021-2022 Best Places to Retire, according to U.S. News & World Report

Eight of the top 10 places to retire in the U.S. are in the Sunshine State, according to U.S. News & World Report's new ranking, which was released Oct. 19. The 2021-2022 Best Places to Retire in the United States list evaluates the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans' expectations for retirement, with measures including housing affordability, health care and overall happiness.
POLITICS
Your News Local

Four northeast counties make list of top places to retire in Indiana

(WANE.com) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
CBS News

3 states lead the U.S. in the rate of workers quitting their jobs

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs across the U,S., a trend some have dubbed the "Great Resignation." But the phenomenon is making an outsized impact in some regions: In Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho, more than 4% of workers voluntarily left their jobs in Augus — the highest rates in the country.
ECONOMY
kiss951.com

List of the Best Cities for Witches in 2021

Witches are among us. They don’t wear pointy hats, ride broomsticks, or boil their eyes of newts in cauldrons – not the real ones at least. Unfortunately, not every city encourages a charming lifestyle, so where should you live if you want to cast spells and brew potions?. With Halloween...
POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Study Ranks Pittsburgh Among Best Places To Live In U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Once again, the 412 is getting recognized nationwide. According to a study from Livability, Pittsburgh finds itself named 45th in its top 100 places to live in the United States. The writer recalled realizing that Pittsburgh had reinvented itself as a hub of medicine and technology when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pctonline.com

Cowleys Pest Services Named to NJBiz’s ‘Best Places to Work’ List

FARMINGDALE, N.J. – Cowleys Pest Services made NJBiz’s ‘Best Places to Work’ List for 2021, ranking #10 in the Small Companies category (15 to 49 employees). Rankings and results are determined by those who know the workplaces the best—businesses’ own employees, through participation with the Best Places to Work survey from fellow BridgeTower Media firm Best Companies Group.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

