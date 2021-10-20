Atlanta standoff: 2 dead, including suspect, after active shooter reported in Midtown

ATLANTA — A suspected shooter and a woman died Wednesday following an early-morning standoff in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, authorities said.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Oct. 20: Authorities identified the suspect Wednesday as Jarvis Jarrette, 32, of Milledgeville.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they found Jarrette firing a rifle from a balcony on the 21st floor of the Atlantic House, a high-rise apartment building in Midtown, around 3:15 a.m. Jarrette fired at officers, at least one of which returned fire, investigators said. He was later found dead on a balcony.

At an earlier news conference, police said Jarrette shot and killed a woman in her apartment. The woman, who knew Jarrette, was not immediately identified, according to WSB-TV.

Update 8:42 a.m. EDT Oct. 20: Two people are dead, including the suspected shooter, following a standoff at the Atlantic House condominiums in Midtown, Atlanta police said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Police believe that the suspected shooter and victim, who was killed in her apartment, knew each other, authorities said.

Update 8:16 a.m. EDT Oct. 20: An officer told WSB-TV that Atlanta police have given the all-clear after an active shooter was reported at the Atlantic House condominiums in Midtown. Residents are being allowed to enter the building, according to the news outlet.

Original report: Atlanta police responded to reports of an active shooter early Wednesday in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, authorities said.

According to WSB-TV, police responded to the Atlantic House condominiums at 1163 W. Peachtree St. after receiving a report that shots had been fired.

Authorities said a shooter has been contained but is not in custody, the news outlet reported. Investigators are still trying to determine whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

A resident of the condominium shared an email from the building’s manager with WSB-TV.

“Please stay in your apartments until further notice,” the message read. “The Atlanta Police Department and city officials are on the property. The elevators are currently down, and the water in the building is temporarily turned off, and we will advise when it is back on. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

