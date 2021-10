Table of Contents Best Ring Lights for Zoom Calls Best Ring Lights for WFH Warriors Best Ring Lights for Influencers Best Ring Lights for Professional Video and Photography If you examine the photos ring light retailers use to promote their products, you might expect the only people who put these devices to use are young models obsessed with taking the perfect bathroom mirror selfie. And, sure, social media mavens definitely depend on ring lights for their social media content. But in the age of ubiquitous video conferences and remote work, the ring light serves multiple masters. For the vainer among us, a ring light provides an...

