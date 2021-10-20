CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500, Dow near record highs on solid forecasts from healthcare firms

By Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal
Reuters
 7 days ago
Oct 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow inched closer to record highs on Wednesday after strong forecasts from healthcare companies Anthem and Abbott, while the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather.

The Dow Jones Industrials Average (.DJI) was just short of all-time highs reached in mid-August, while the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) traded 0.2% below its early September record.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading higher, led by healthcare stocks (.SPXHC), while technology shares (.SPLRCT) were down 0.1%.

Financials (.SPSY) gained 0.5% to hit a record high. The S&P 500 Value index (.IVX), which houses economy-sensitive stocks like energy and industrials, also scaled new peaks.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) rose 2.9% after raising its full-year profit forecast on a rebound in COVID-19 test sales.

Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) jumped 7.2% and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) added 0.3% after both healthcare companies raised their full-year earnings forecasts.

Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to rise 33% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data, as they kept a close eye on growth outlook from companies faced with rising costs, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

"Earnings is boosting sentiment and we'll know more in two weeks... we're going to hear more about supply chain issues, wage growth and costs, etc. So far we haven't heard too much of that yet," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

Netflix's (NFLX.O) global sensation "Squid Game" helped lure more customers than expected, the world's largest streaming service said as it predicted a packed lineup would further boost signups through the end of the year.

Its shares, however, fell 0.8% after hitting a record high earlier this month and gaining 18.2% so far this year.

Facebook Inc (FB.O) added 0.6% after it said it is planning to rebrand itself with new name that focuses on metaverse, according to the Verge.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) edged 0.3% higher ahead of its quarterly results, with investors keeping a tab on costs and margins amid chip shortages and supply chain issues.

"People are waiting to see what the large tech companies are going to report. That is probably the real reason we're seeing individual stocks responding more than the broader market," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

The CBOE volatility index (.VIX), also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell to its lowest level since Aug. 13.

At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 163.79 points, or 0.46%, at 35,621.10, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 18.89 points, or 0.42%, at 4,538.52 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 26.24 points, or 0.17%, at 15,155.33.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) gained 2.6% as it added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter, while Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N) slipped 6.7% on downbeat profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.66-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 55 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 77 new highs and 25 new lows.

Related
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are mostly flat after Dow, S&P close at records

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during early morning trading on Wednesday after the Dow and S&P closed at record highs as earnings season continues. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose fell 5 points. S&P 500 futures were off 2.5 points while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 17 points.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
leedaily.com

S&P 500: Sets a New Closing Records on Monday, Says Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA showed 0.36% and the S&P 500 Index was at SPX 0.61% on Monday’s closing. The third quarter’s earning results are about to get out this week, which includes Facebook Inc. once the session ends. S&P 500 Makes new Record on Monday. The Dow went...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Retreats from Record Highs as Earnings Optimism Wanes

The positive sentiment from a strong earnings season couldn't last forever, and that is looking evident as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has shed around 108 points by midday, falling from record levels. The S&P 500 Index (SPX), meanwhile, is hovering around breakeven, and a rise today could mark the broader market index's 58th record close of the year. Lastly, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) sports solid gains this afternoon, thanks to more upbeat Big Tech earnings.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on solid earnings, trade data optimism

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, driven by sharp gains in SK Hynix and as solid corporate earnings and expectations of sustained growth in exports lifted investor sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 5.16 points, or 0.17%, to 3,030.65 by 0202 GMT, after declining 0.77% on Wednesday. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.29% and 3.94%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem and automaker Kia jumped 2.79% and 2.59%, respectively. ** Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years, though it said it expects component shortages to affect chip demand in the current quarter. ** That came days after SK Hynix posted its best quarterly profit in nearly three years on the back of rising prices and struck a more upbeat tone than rivals on demand for memory chips. ** South Korean exports are set for a 12th consecutive month of growth in October, while inflation will likely increase at its fastest pace in nearly a decade due to surging energy and commodities prices, a Reuters poll showed. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 44.9 billion won ($38.29 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,172.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.5 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,173.4. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 107.85. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.0 basis points to 2.119%. ($1 = 1,172.5400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Falter From 3-Day Win Streak

Markets saw a mixed settlement on Wednesday, as the Dow erased its muted morning gains to finish the day with a 266-point drop, snapping its three-day win streak and falling from this week's record highs. The S&P 500, meanwhile, looked as if it would snag its third-straight record close, but wound up diving into the red in the last hour of trading. The Nasdaq also gave back most of its earlier gains to settle flat, though the tech sector did get some support from both Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL), which both surged on better-than-expected earnings reports.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks get reality check from earnings, central banks in focus

By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO (Reuters) - Global stocks eased from record peaks as a stark reminder of supply chain snags in corporate earnings reports stalled their rally, while investors also looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought. MSCI's gauge of world stocks, ACWI, dipped 0.05% <.MIWD00000PUS> in early Thursday trade, with Japan's Nikkei leading the loss with fall of 1.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow, S&P 500 fall from records; Ford posts better-than-expected earnings

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted losses for the first time in four days as strong earnings reports failed to prop the market up Wednesday. The blue-chip index dropped 266.19 points, or 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.51% as both indexes fell from record highs. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day mostly flat, rising 0.00081%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Japanese shares fall on disappointing corporate outlook

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Thursday, as disappointing outlook by technology blue-chip companies prompted a broader sell-off, though gains in heavyweight chip-related shares limited losses. The Nikkei share average was down 0.9% to 28,829.54 by 0206 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 0.65% to 2,000.68. “I...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

