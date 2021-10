LifePoint Health plans to launch a new health system via its merger with Louisville-based specialty health provider Kindred Healthcare. Upon close of the transaction, ScionHealth will consist of 79 facilities in 25 states, including 61 of Kindred’s long-term acute care hospitals and 18 of LifePoint’s community hospitals. According to a press release, the facilities are well aligned in terms of operational and strategic approach, and together will form a system with "unique and compelling" opportunities for growth.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO