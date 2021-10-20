Fall Weather Feeling Great

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday will start off cloudy with temperatures in the mid-40s. Showers will increase from the south through the late morning and the afternoon with highs on Thursday in the mid-50s. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain is likely areawide for the evening commute and overnight into Friday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A few moderate pockets of rainfall will be possible. Rain chances continue Friday with highs in the mid-50s. (Credit: CBS 2) Although a light shower is possible early Saturday morning, we’ll be mostly dry this weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 50s. Halloween Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Low 50s expected for Sunday evening for trick-or-treating. (Credit: CBS 2) Turning much colder next week with highs only in the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday, and mid 40s on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Turning cloudy. Low: 45°. Thursday: Cloudy with increasing rain in the afternoon. High: 56°. Friday: Showers likely. Windy with gusts as high as 30 mph. High: 56°.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO