Fall Weather Feeling Great

By John Lynn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 8am: Clear sky this morning with temps in the low to mid 40s. For the afternoon...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Showers Coming Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday will start off cloudy with temperatures in the mid-40s. Showers will increase from the south through the late morning and the afternoon with highs on Thursday in the mid-50s. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain is likely areawide for the evening commute and overnight into Friday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A few moderate pockets of rainfall will be possible. Rain chances continue Friday with highs in the mid-50s. (Credit: CBS 2) Although a light shower is possible early Saturday morning, we’ll be mostly dry this weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 50s. Halloween Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Low 50s expected for Sunday evening for trick-or-treating. (Credit: CBS 2) Turning much colder next week with highs only in the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday, and mid 40s on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Turning cloudy. Low: 45°. Thursday: Cloudy with increasing rain in the afternoon. High: 56°. Friday: Showers likely. Windy with gusts as high as 30 mph. High: 56°.
CHICAGO, IL
VIPIR 6 Alert Day Today

As of 8am: Sky is mostly cloudy with scattered showers. We’ll see a good chance for rain and storms with a few becoming severe with gusty winds and the potential for flash flooding. Highs will be cool, in the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Vipir Alert Day lifted, a few more showers expected for Thursday night

As of 4:30PM: Most of the showers from this morning and afternoon have passed us by, and only a few more are expected for this evening. We’ve had close to 0.5″ in Augusta so far with the most rainfall in Louisville, at close to 0.65″ As we continue into the night things will actually clear up, and to start tomorrow could be clearer than today. Clouds will return later however, and bring a few isolated showers with them.
AUGUSTA, GA

