Eurozone CPI finalized at 3.4% yoy in Sep, EU at 3.6% yoy

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurozone CPI was finalized at 3.4% yoy in September, up from August’s 3.0% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came...

www.actionforex.com

The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Canada CPI rose to 4.4% yoy in Sep, highest since 2003

Canada CPI accelerated to 4.4% yoy in September, up from August’s 4.1% yoy, above expectation of 4.3% yoy. That’s the fastest pace since 2003. Excluding gasoline CPI rose 0.3% yoy. CPI common was unchanged at 1.8% yoy, below expectation of 1.9% yoy. CPI median rose to 2.8% yoy, up from...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK CPI slowed to 3.1% in Sep, core CPI dropped to 2.9% yoy

UK CPI slowed to 3.1% yoy in September, down from 3.2% yoy, below expectation of 3.2% yoy. Core CPI also dropped to 2.9% yoy, down from 3.1% yoy, below expectation of 2.9% yoy. RPI, on the other hand rose to 4.9% yoy, up from 4.8% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Japan exports rose 13% yoy in Sep, imports rose 38.6% yoy

Japan’s exports rose 13.0% yoy to JPY 6481B in September, above expectation of 11.0% yoy. Imports rose 38.6% yoy to JPY 7464B, above expectation of 34.4% yoy. Trade balance reported JPY -623B deficit, versus expectation of JPY -519B. The weakening in exports could be partly attributed to the -40.3% yoy...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

China GDP growth slowed to 0.2% qoq, 4.9% yoy in Q3

China GDP grew 4.9% yoy in Q3, below expectation of 5.2% yoy. On a quarterly basis, GDP grew only 0.2% qoq, slowed from Q2’s 1.2% qoq, and missed expectation of 0.5% qoq. In September, retail sales rose 4.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.3% yoy. Industrial production rose 3.1% yoy, below expectation of 4.5% yoy. Fixed asset investment rose 7.3% ytd yoy, below expectation of 7.9%.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone exports rose 18.2% yoy in Aug, imports rose 26.6% yoy

Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world rose 18.2% yoy to EUR 184.3B in August. Imports rose 26.6% to EUR 179.5B. Trade surplus came in at EUR 4.8B. Intra-Eurozone trade also rose 21.2% yoy to EUR 155.5B. In seasonally adjusted term, Eurozone exports rose 0.3% mom to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Spain September final CPI at 4.0%, the fastest pace in 13 years

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 4.0% year-on-year in September, the fastest pace since September 2008, according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Thursday, compared to 3.3% in August and in line with a Reuters poll forecast. Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 4.0% from a...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

(ECB) Introductory Statement to the Press Conference

Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. The euro area economy continues to recover strongly, although momentum has moderated to some extent. Consumers continue to be confident and their spending remains strong. But shortages of materials, equipment and labour are holding back production in some sectors. Inflation is rising, primarily because of the surge in energy prices but also as the recovery in demand is outpacing constrained supply. We foresee inflation rising further in the near term, but then declining in the course of next year.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Remains Stable As Traders Eye US GDP Rate For Q3

The USD remained rather stable yesterday against a number of its counterparts. An exception could be the JPY as BoJ’s interest rate decision was released during today’s Asian session and the CAD which strengthened due to BoC’s interest rate decision. BoJ as was expected remained on hold and projected low inflation for years to come implying that the ultra-lose monetary policy is to continue, reinforcing expectations that it will remain more dovish than other central banks. On the contrary, BoC yesterday had great confidence on display maintaining its interest rates unchanged yet ending its QE bond buying program in a clear signal that rate hikes are coming. Today we note the release of the US weekly initial jobless claims figure, yet we highlight the US GDP rate advance for Q3 as the main economic data of the day which could create considerable volatility for the markets. The rate is forecasted to decelerate and reach on an annualized basis 2.7% qoq if compared to Q2’s 6.7% qoq and if so could weaken the USD as it would imply a considerable slowdown in the expansion of growth for the US economy. On the other hand, attention is placed also on the US stockmarkets and may we remind you that we get a number of earnings reports for high profile companies such as Apple (#AAPL) and Amazon (#AMZN). Also, on the commodities front, we highlight the drop of WTI prices, as the EIA reported a substantial built up of oil inventories in the US oil market.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Euro Mildly Higher after ECB, Dollar Dips Slightly on GDP Miss

Major pairs and crosses are stuck inside yesterday’s range so far, as consolidative trading continues. Euro appears to be lifted slightly by ECB’s press conference but there is no follow through buying. Dollar also looks just a touch weaker after worse than expected Q3 GDP data. Overall, commodity currencies are the softer ones, with eyes on broader risk sentiment.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

UK retail sales dropped -0.2% mom, -1.3% yoy in Sep

UK retail sales dropped -0.2% mom, -1.3% yoy in September, below expectation of 0.7% mom, -0.4% yoy. Ex-fuel sales dropped -0.6% mom, -2.6% yoy, below expectation of 0.2% mom, -1.7% yoy. ONS also noted: “Despite relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in summer 2021, in-store retail sales remain subdued; the proportion of...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1650 amid USD rebound, EU CPI eyed

EUR/USD starts the Wednesday's session on a muted note. US Dollar Index pares its initial losses to trade near 94.00 amid firmer US yields. Dovish ECB, Fed tapering, and US economic revival package back the euro underperformance. The EUR/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

China’s GDP grows 4.9% YoY in Q3 2021 vs. 5.2% expected, AUD/USD unfazed

China's annualized GDP figures for the third quarter of 2021 arrived at 4.9% vs. 5.2% expected and 7.9% previous, with the QoQ reading coming in at 0.2% vs. 0.5% expected and 1.3% last. With regard to Retail Sales YoY, the number was 4.4% vs. 3.3% exp and 2.5% previous while...
RETAIL
Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
actionforex.com

ECB Recap: Lagarde Drives EUR/USD to New October Highs

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the European Central Bank left main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.00% and reiterated that it would continue buying bonds at a “moderately lower pace” until at least the end of March 2022. In sticking to the proverbial script, the central bank also made only insignificant tweaks to its accompanying monetary policy statement.
CURRENCIES

