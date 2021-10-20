CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

McLaren Racing secure Medallia feedback partnership

blackbookmotorsport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElsewhere, Williams Racing secure Mei Rigging and Crafting partnership. Formula One team McLaren Racing have announced a new partnership with customer experience brand Medallia. Medallia will act as the team's ‘official feedback partner’ from the upcoming US Grand Prix onwards. As part of the agreement, Medallia will capture customer...

www.blackbookmotorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

McLaren Racing’s CEO Zak Brown talks about how his team is driven by data and Splunk

On many weekends during the year, auto sports fans from around the world tune in to watch Formula One, the highest class of international racing for single seat cars. It is high entertainment on a global stage, yet many of the millions who follow Formula One may not be aware they are witnessing what may be the most technologically dependent competition on the planet.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

McLaren boss: Turkey showed McLaren still have plenty of work to do

McLaren's Andreas Seidl says the team's much less competitive Turkish Grand Prix is indicative of how much work they have still to do to become true front-runners. McLaren's Racing Director, Andreas Seidl, has said that the Turkish Grand Prix served as a good wake-up call for the team as to where they currently are in the Formula 1 pecking order, after two successive races fighting at the very front.
MOTORSPORTS
whbl.com

Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren’s IndyCar team

(Reuters) – German former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama’s Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, the team said in a statement. The 34-year-old is currently reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 team,...
MOTORSPORTS
invezz.com

McLaren Racing Collective, running on Tezos, launches today

Fans and blockchain community members can buy different components of the MCL35M 2021 Formula 1 race car. First 5,000 fans to join McLaren Racing Collective will get a free digital component. Energy-efficient Tezos is official technical partner to McLaren Racing Collective. McLaren Racing has launched the ‘McLaren Racing Collective,’ a...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zak Brown
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
f1i.com

New race gloves get 'consistently good' feedback

A new design of racing gloves have been given the thumbs up by drivers after a successful initial trial that took place over the Turkish Grand Prix weekend. The FIA has been looking into improving the technology to protect drivers' hands from burns in the event of a major accident during a race.
MOTORSPORTS
Forbes

How Data Analytics Automation Is Powering McLaren Racing’s Formula 1 Success

In Formula 1 racing, even the most subtle performance improvements can lead to victory—improvements not only to the car but also across a race team’s entire organization. That’s why McLaren Racing—the U.K.-based racing team that’s been winning Formula 1 racing’s top honors for almost 50 years—relies on advanced data analytics to stay ahead of the pack.
MOTORSPORTS
investing.com

Sweet NFT Platform Integrates Tezos, Welcomes McLaren Racing NFTs

Sweet NFT Platform Integrates Tezos, Welcomes McLaren Racing NFTs. Sweet NFT platform integrates Tezos. Tezos brings McLaren Racing Collective NFT fan experience to Sweet. All three brands value sustainability through innovation. The leading enterprise NFT solutions provider — Sweet, happily announces the integration of Tezos onto its platform. Tezos is...
TECHNOLOGY
motorsportmagazine.com

McLaren F1 GTR – The Definitive History

Twenty-five years on from its famous début victory in the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours, the wonderful McLaren F1 GTR is the subject of this major two-volume history. Twenty-five years on from its famous début victory in the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours, the wonderful McLaren F1 GTR is the subject of this major two-volume history. Derived from the BMW V12-powered three-seat McLaren F1 road car, the F1 GTR only came into existence because of customer pressure on designer Gordon Murray to produce a racing version. With 28 examples built over three seasons, the F1 GTR was fabulously successful, winning 41 of its 131 races and taking two international championship titles. This sumptuous book outlines the life of the McLaren F1 GTR in exhaustive depth, with Volume 1 devoted to race-by-race narrative and Volume 2 to individual car histories and the stories of the people who raced them, all supported by over 775 colour photographs.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren Racing#Race Cars#Hpc#Dell Technologies
Benzinga

McLaren Racing Offering Formula One NFTs Ahead Of US Grand Prix

A leading racing team is getting into the world of non-fungible tokens. What Happened: McLaren Racing is partnering with the Tezos proof of stake network and Sweet, a leading enterprise NFT solutions provider for the launch of NFTs. This marks the first integration of Tezos with Sweet. The partnership will...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Formula 1 news: Daniel Ricciardo opens up on race win with McLaren

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo opens up about his recent race win with McLaren, and how it affects the team’s dynamic moving forward. The 2021 Italian Grand Prix was quite chaotic. Championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed in the first corner, resulting in extensive post-race controversy. Meanwhile, Ricciardo...
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

McLaren Racing and Creative Access announce career development bursary

Bursary to fund training courses, relocation costs and mentoring. Creative Access completed survey to discover impact of financial factors. Formula One’s McLaren Racing have announced the launch of a new career development bursary in partnership with social enterprise Creative Access. The bursary is aimed at supporting those from under-privileged backgrounds...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
aithority.com

Candy Digital Announces Partnership With NASCAR Cup Race Teams via Race Team Alliance

Offering will allow NASCAR Cup teams to develop unique digital collectibles and one-of-a-kind experiences, connecting with fans and bringing them closer to the sport. Candy Digital, the next generation digital collectible company, announced it has entered into an agreement with the Race Team Alliance (RTA), the organization which represents 13 NASCAR Cup teams fielding 29 cars. The agreement enables Candy and participating teams to create a new series of unique digital collectibles (or ‘NFT’s’, non-fungible tokens) to engage fans and collectors and celebrate their love of racing and the teams and drivers they follow.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Ducatti Will Develop Its First Electric Motorcycle as the New MotoE Race Series Manufacturer

An electric Ducati? It seems that will soon be a reality as Ducati becomes the manufacturer for the MotoE race series starting in 2023, replacing fellow Italian brand Energica. The deal, recently announced during a press conference in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, will see Ducati developing its first electric motorcycle, with the result eventually put into a production machine for sale to the public. However, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali was quick to add that the latter will not come to fruition until at least after 2025. The news broke this past Thursday at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo...
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

F1 Saudi GP gets STC title partnership

STC to receive trackside branding and global broadcast branding. Firm to contribute to kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative. Formula One's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has announced a title partnership deal with Saudi Telecom Company (STC). In addition to STC’s naming rights, the company will get trackside branding, digital and winner's...
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

F1 Experiences extends deal with Quint Events

F1 Experiences to continue to offer ‘access all areas’ packages globally. Formula One has announced a multi-year partnership extension with Quint Events, which operates the series' F1 Experiences trackside hospitality packages. As part of the agreement, Quint will continue to manage the return of VIP fans post-pandemic as F1 Experiences...
MOTORSPORTS
chatsports.com

Ninjas in Pyjamas secures GamerPay partnership

Swedish esports organisation Ninjas in Pyjamas and CS:GO skins marketplace GamerPay have announced a two-year partnership. According to the release, the aim of the partnership is to eliminate online scamming of in-game assets (skins). GamerPay has become a digital partner of NIP’s CS:GO roster, as well as the main partner...
BUSINESS
Road & Track

The McLaren 765LT Is Ballistic

In 1967, the first driver officially broke the one-minute barrier at Lime Rock Park. Sam Posey got his Can-Am McLaren race car around the 1.53-mile bullring in a blistering 58.6 seconds. It’s a time that’s still considered quick today. Sam likes to say that anything lapping the track in less than a minute is really moving.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Deloitte’s EMEA Cybersphere Center and Everbridge Establish Corporate Partnership to Deliver Turnkey Security Managed Service Across Digital and Physical Critical Events

MADRID & BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Deloitte’s EMEA Cybersphere Center (ECC), the Firm’s center of excellence for cyber operations for the EMEA region, and Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in Critical Event Management ( CEM ), have signed a partnership agreement to help global organizations manage and unify their security response to both digital and physical critical events. The partnership will provide ECC’s client base access to and expert technical support for the Everbridge CEM solutions, which help organizations keep people safe and operations running, all while building business resilience.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy