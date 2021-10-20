Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their updated depth chart ahead of their Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs haven’t made any changes to the 53-man roster so far this week. That means players like Jody Fortson will still be reflected on the depth chart, even though we know he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. That said, there are a few changes to the depth chart after the team made some roster changes last week. That includes one change that Chiefs fans have long been waiting for.

Remember that these depth charts are considered to be “unofficial.” They are assembled by the team’s PR staff, instead of the coaching staff, which means you should take them with a grain of salt. They don’t always reflect the reality of the team’s roster depth come game day.

Let’s take a look at the most recent depth chart out of Kansas City and see what we can learn about the 2021 Chiefs:

Offense

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

QB Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne

RB Darrel Williams Jerick McKinnon Derrick Gore

FB Michael Burton

TE Travis Kelce Blake Bell Noah Gray Jody Fortson

WR Tyreek Hill Byron Pringle Marcus Kemp

WR Mecole Hardman Demarcus Robinson Josh Gordon

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Andrew Wylie Prince Tega Wanogho

LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti

C Creed Humphrey Austin Blythe

RG Trey Smith Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RT Mike Remmers Lucas Niang

Observations

Mike Remmers is now listed as the starting right tackle on the depth chart after making his 2021 debut in Week 6.

Lucas Niang is now the backup right tackle with Andrew Wylie moving to second-string left tackle.

As we mentioned earlier, Chiefs TE Jody Fortson hasn’t been placed on injured reserve yet. Because of that, he is still reflected on the depth chart.

Defense

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third

LDE Chris Jones Alex Okafor

LDT Jarran Reed Tershawn Wharton

RDT Derrick Nnadi Khalen Saunders

RDE Frank Clark Mike Danna

LB Ben Niemann Nick Bolton Dorian O’Daniel

LB Anthony Hitchens Willie Gay

LCB Charvarius Ward Chris Lammons

RCB L’Jarius Sneed Rashad Fenton DeAndre Baker

CB Mike Hughes Rashad Fenton

FS Juan Thornhill Daniel Sorensen

SS Tyrann Mathieu Armani Watts

Observations

Juan Thornhill has finally replaced Daniel Sorensen as the starting free safety in Kansas City. It only took five weeks of frustration and complaining to make it happen.

Special teams

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

P Tommy Townsend

K Harrison Butker Tommy Townsend

LS James Winchester

H Tommy Townsend

PR Mecole Hardman Mike Hughes

KR Byron Pringle Mike Hughes

Observations