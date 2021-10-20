Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their updated depth chart ahead of their Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans.
The Chiefs haven’t made any changes to the 53-man roster so far this week. That means players like Jody Fortson will still be reflected on the depth chart, even though we know he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. That said, there are a few changes to the depth chart after the team made some roster changes last week. That includes one change that Chiefs fans have long been waiting for.
Remember that these depth charts are considered to be “unofficial.” They are assembled by the team’s PR staff, instead of the coaching staff, which means you should take them with a grain of salt. They don’t always reflect the reality of the team’s roster depth come game day.
Let’s take a look at the most recent depth chart out of Kansas City and see what we can learn about the 2021 Chiefs:
Offense
Pos. First Second Third Fourth
QB Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne
RB Darrel Williams Jerick McKinnon Derrick Gore
FB Michael Burton
TE Travis Kelce Blake Bell Noah Gray Jody Fortson
WR Tyreek Hill Byron Pringle Marcus Kemp
WR Mecole Hardman Demarcus Robinson Josh Gordon
LT Orlando Brown Jr. Andrew Wylie Prince Tega Wanogho
LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti
C Creed Humphrey Austin Blythe
RG Trey Smith Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT Mike Remmers Lucas Niang
Observations
- Mike Remmers is now listed as the starting right tackle on the depth chart after making his 2021 debut in Week 6.
- Lucas Niang is now the backup right tackle with Andrew Wylie moving to second-string left tackle.
- As we mentioned earlier, Chiefs TE Jody Fortson hasn’t been placed on injured reserve yet. Because of that, he is still reflected on the depth chart.
Defense
Pos. First Second Third
LDE Chris Jones Alex Okafor
LDT Jarran Reed Tershawn Wharton
RDT Derrick Nnadi Khalen Saunders
RDE Frank Clark Mike Danna
LB Ben Niemann Nick Bolton Dorian O’Daniel
LB Anthony Hitchens Willie Gay
LCB Charvarius Ward Chris Lammons
RCB L’Jarius Sneed Rashad Fenton DeAndre Baker
CB Mike Hughes Rashad Fenton
FS Juan Thornhill Daniel Sorensen
SS Tyrann Mathieu Armani Watts
Observations
- Juan Thornhill has finally replaced Daniel Sorensen as the starting free safety in Kansas City. It only took five weeks of frustration and complaining to make it happen.
Special teams
Pos. First Second Third Fourth
P Tommy Townsend
K Harrison Butker Tommy Townsend
LS James Winchester
H Tommy Townsend
PR Mecole Hardman Mike Hughes
KR Byron Pringle Mike Hughes
Observations
- No changes on special teams this week.
