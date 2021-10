WILLMAR — The Willmar girls swim team earned the home victory over St. Cloud Apollo, 115-63. The Cardinals placed first in nine events and placed second in eight. “It was a good meet for the girls; we swam some different races and I’m proud of the girls' effort,” Willmar coach Carl Shuldes said. “We were one-two-three in a lot of events and scored a lot of points.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO