AFTER A COVID PAUSE, AREA FAVORITE RETURNS FOR SEVENTH YEAR. Jersey Central Art Studio’s, with support from the Cranford Jaycees, will host the 2021 Great Pumpkin Carve Out on Saturday, October 23rd (Saturday, October 30th rain date. For updates check jcas.org). All the activities will take place at Hanson Park, 38 Springfield Avenue in Cranford, NJ. The pumpkin carving contest is a free event and is open to all ages. Individuals can drop off their creatively carved pumpkins from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Hanson Park at 38 Springfield Ave, Cranford, on Saturday October 23rd, along with a completed registration form (also available on site).

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO