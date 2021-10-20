CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Snipp Interactive Receives Renewal Orders for H1 2022 from Fortune 50 Consumer Packaged Goods Company over USD $2.5MM Billed over 3 Year Relationship

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a renewal and deployment plan from a global Fortune 50 consumer packaged goods ('CPG')...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

aithority.com

Groq Attracts Industry Best From Fortune 500 Companies And Beyond

Market growth and innovation in the compute landscape offer refreshing opportunities for top talent who want to win at Groq. Groq, a compute accelerator innovator for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), announced industry leader hires, part of their 300% growth. Daniel Newman, founder and principal analyst at Futurum...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Informatica goes public with push to the cloud

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
Forbes

Five Ways To Close The Diversity Gap In Consumer Packaged Goods

General manager at Ferrara, leading marketing for the candymaker’s non-chocolate brands, and instrumental in forging its DEI policy. It all started with batteries. A decade ago, I was charged with leading the Duracell battery business across Asia. There, I would learn about the vast power of diversity, equity and inclusion at work.
RETAIL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biotevia is bridging wide gap in the nutraceutical market says Founder Dr Somdutta

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/ATK): In 2019, the global nutraceutical market size was valued at USD 382.51 billion. It is anticipated to reach USD 722.49 billion by 2027. Mounting attentiveness concerning calorie reduction and weight loss, encouraging stance towards medical nutrition, intensifying healthcare costs, together with the rising elderly population across the world are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global functional food industry and promote the consumption of nutraceuticals.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shares tumble in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

(Reuters) - Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, were on track for their second straight day of losses on Tuesday after a staggering rally last week. The stock was last down 17.7% at...
POTUS
FingerLakes1.com

Bitcoin Up Review: Is it safe app or scam trading software?

Bitcoin Up is the most popular cryptocurrency trading program in the world. It is a trading platform intended to offer 100 percent automation trading. The members-only require to spend 20 minutes each day to establish their trade settings, which is significantly time-saving. Following that, the program will perform transactions and generate profits for traders continuously.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
AFP

Twitter posts $537 mn net loss over lawsuit payout

Twitter said Tuesday it had posted a $537 million net loss in the third quarter after settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth. Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of $743 million, fuelled by the more than $800 million settlement.
BUSINESS
AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY

