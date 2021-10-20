CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

UPDATE 1-Biogen posts much smaller-than-expected sales of new Alzheimer's drug

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds details from release, background)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc fell well short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter sales of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm on Wednesday, as the drugmaker struggles to sell the treatment to hospitals and get insurers to cover it.

The company recorded $300,000 in sales of the drug, compared to analysts’ average estimates of $10.79 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Biogen has pinned its hopes on Aduhelm, the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, as it wrestles with increased competition for its main revenue drivers.

However, the $56,000-a-year treatment is facing a slower-than-expected uptake.

Several commercial insurers are waiting for further direction from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) before covering the drug, while some large hospitals have declined to use it.

The CMS will give its initial opinion on whether it will cover Aduhelm’s cost in January 2022, with a final decision expected in April.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the treatment using the accelerated approval pathway has been heavily debated, with U.S. lawmakers last month seeking more information related to the approval.

Revenue in the quarter fell to $2.78 billion, from $3.38 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Oishee Majumdar and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Cortexyme's Alzheimer's Drug Fails -- 2 Lessons for Investors

Cortexyme's lead candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease recently produced dismal clinical-trial results. According to management, it was "a great day for Alzheimer's research." Coretexyme's failure and subsequent spin present a valuable learning opportunity for investors new to the wonky world of new drug development. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock has...
biopharmadive.com

With approval plans underway, Lilly's next move is to test its Alzheimer's drug against Biogen's

Eli Lilly said Tuesday it has begun submitting an application to get a closely watched, experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease approved. What's more, the company announced plans to run a late-stage clinical trial that would test the drug, called donanemab, against Biogen's Aduhelm, the first and only medicine cleared in the U.S. to treat Alzheimer's directly.
wraltechwire.com

Biogen discloses new Azlheimer’s drug brings in only $300,000, makes layoffs in Raleigh

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A new Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen brought in only $300,000 in sales during its first full quarter on the market, extending a slow debut complicated by coverage questions and doctor concerns. The news came Wednesday as Biogen also confirmed making layoffs among its patient support staff...
biopharmadive.com

Biogen's Alzheimer's drug is struggling, and a turnaround might not be coming soon

Despite high expectations, the first drug ever approved in the U.S. to slow Alzheimer’s disease has not yet generated meaningful sales or been adopted by many of the country’s most prominent treatment centers. The challenges facing Aduhelm, as the drug is called, were further detailed Wednesday, during its developer Biogen’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogen#Medicare#Alzheimer#Drugmaker#Refinitiv#Cms
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Qualtrics raises full-year sales forecast above Wall Street expectations

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qualtrics International on Wednesday raised its full-year sales forecast above analyst estimates as the business software firm reported third-quarter revenue and profits that also beat expectations. The Utah-based company, whose software businesses solicit feedback from customers and employees to improve products, said it now forecasts full-year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Biogen CEO: 'Major bottleneck' still limits Alzheimer's drug

A new Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen brought in only $300,000 in sales during its first full quarter on the market, continuing a slow debut complicated by coverage questions and concerns from doctors. The infused drug, hailed as a potential breakthrough treatment for a fatal disease, has encountered a health care system that “remains a major bottleneck” in keeping the treatment from patients, CEO Michel Vounatsos said Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, named Aduhelm, in June and later said it was appropriate for patients with mild symptoms or early-stage Alzheimer’s.Aduhelm clears brain plaque thought to play...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Genetic Engineering News

Biogen Mulls Tofersen’s Future after Drug Misses Phase III Trial’s Primary Endpoint in ALS

Biogen said that it is evaluating next steps for tofersen (BIIB067) after acknowledging that the antisense drug missed its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial in people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)—but showed what the principal investigator called encouraging multiple secondary and exploratory measures of biologic activity and clinical function.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy