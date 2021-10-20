Celebrity Birthdays: Oct. 20

While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.

