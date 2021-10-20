CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Club Hold 'Great Desire' to Sign 115-Goal Man City Star - Player Wants to Join European Giant

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

Sterling is considering his future at the club due to no longer being the sure-fire starter that he once was - as the winger has struggled to contend with the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish for a starting berth.

The England star has recently stated that he would be “open” to leaving Manchester City if it meant he would receive more game-time, and owing to his contract expiring in 2023, it is likely that a few of Europe’s top clubs are keeping tabs on the situation.

A new report this week emanating from Spain has provided fresh details of a La Liga side’s interest in acquiring Raheem Sterling.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona harbour a ‘great desire’ to sign Raheem Sterling in the January transfer window.

The report states that the Catalan side are keen to ‘bolster’ their attacking options and are monitoring the ongoing Sterling situation - and it is stated the Manchester City forward is the Blaugrana’s ‘main target’.

Sport Witness further relay information that states Barcelona’s Director of Football Mateu Alemany ‘started working’ on a deal that would see Sterling join the club several months ago, and it is also stated that the player himself ‘wants’ to join the La Liga side.

Barcelona are claimed to be ‘optimistic’ regarding their chances of signing the three-time Premier League winner, although owing to the Catalan club's current financial state, it is believed that a ‘temporary deal with a purchase obligation’ would be their only realistic method of acquiring the England star in January.

However, with Raheem Sterling having featured in 11 matches this season for Manchester City – the joint-most across the squad, it seems unlikely that the club would be willing to part with the winger in the January transfer window.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
inquirer.com

Soccer on TV: Leicester City-Manchester United and a Bundesliga first-place battle bring European club soccer back to action

Saturday, 10 a.m. (USA Network, Universo) Leicester has endured a wobbly start to the Premier League season, with recent ties against lowly Crystal Palace (owned by the Sixers’ Josh Harris) and Burnley. The Foxes have the talent to get back on track in $33 million striker Patson Daka (a former teammate of Brenden Aaronson at Red Bull Salzburg) and midfielders Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, and Youri Tielemans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Join European Giant#Sport Witness#Spanish#Catalan
CityXtra

Ferran Torres Eyed by European Giant as Potential Alternative Option to Erling Haaland - Man City Stance on Situation Revealed

Torres is one of the most highly-regarded young talents in European football owing to his pace, creativity and attacking intelligence, and since joining the reigning Premier League champions, he has frequently displayed immense ability. Ferran Torres arrived at Manchester City in 2020 from Valencia for a fee in the region...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You cannot cook a good dish if you don't spend time in the kitchen': Man City boss Pep Guardiola calls for patience with Cole Palmer following his first European goal... but insists 'five or six' academy products are ready to make their mark

Pep Guardiola warned that Manchester City have another half-a-dozen academy products ready to make their mark after Cole Palmer's first Champions League goal. The City manager is hoping to keep a lid on the expectation surrounding Palmer but the 19-year-old's stock continues to rise. And Guardiola namechecked a number of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

Chelsea Star 'In Talks' With Man City Amid Contract Uncertainty - Juventus, PSG & Tottenham Also Mentioned

The 28-year-old has often been rumoured to leave the European champions with his existing deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire next summer. Rudiger, who joined Chelsea from AS Roma in 2017, has made himself a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side since the German boss' arrival to west London in January - helping his side claim their first Champions League title since 2012 in May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Nantes fullback Fabio: No way Man Utd star Ronaldo would join Man City

Nantes fullback Fabio de Silva says he could never imagine former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester City colours. Ronaldo re-signed for United only after holding talks with City. Former United teammate Fabio told ESPN: "I could not imagine it (a move to City). When they told me, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cole Palmer scores classy goal as five-star Manchester City hammer Club Brugge

Teenager Cole Palmer scored a classy goal and Riyad Mahrez struck twice as Manchester City ignited their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 5-1 win over Club Brugge.Full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker were also on target in a one-sided win in Belgium that strengthened City’s position in Group A after defeat to Paris St Germain three weeks ago.Hans Vanaken claimed a consolation for the hosts late on but City could have won more comfortably, with substitute Raheem Sterling spurning a couple of good opportunities.City’s victory was as dominant as they come and in 19-year-old academy product Palmer, they may...
UEFA
BBC

Team news: Club Bruges v Man City

Manchester City will make a late call on goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus for Tuesday's Champions League game at Club Bruges. The pair were in action for Brazil against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday and did not play in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley. They flew straight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
176
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy