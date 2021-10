Even if you have periods of high productivity, it’s probably still difficult to keep up with the demands of your job at all times. This may cause you to fall behind on other important areas of life such as family, friends and hobbies. Any kind of stress can affect your productivity levels, so try not to take your work home with you. You should also make sure to take regular breaks, as this allows you to rest and recharge before returning back to the job at hand.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO