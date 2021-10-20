CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Burn-out as an assistant doctor: what can I do?

By Yazdan Ai
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever woken up exhausted in the morning, dragged yourself to the clinic and hoped that the working day would soon be over? Do you even describe this as your permanent state? Then your alarm bells should start ringing; because there is a high probability that a burnout is...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What can I take for arthritis that won’t keep me up at night?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 60-year-old healthy man. I am very active as a team roper. My arthritis bothers me every day, every waking hour. We ride two or three days a week. I take a tramadol with acetaminophen (37.5/325) and a 500-mg acetaminophen in the mornings. This works well during the day. But if I take it at night, it keeps me from sleeping. Would 150 mg of diclofenac be safe to take before bed? I’ve had two surgeries for bone spurs: in my right elbow and left shoulder. What causes bone spurs? -- T.H.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Thrive Global

3 Things You Can Do This Very Minute to Stop Yourself From Burning Out

You want to know the problem with the majority of stress remedies you hear? They take a while to set in motion and start working. Same goes with job burnout. And when you’re feeling that overwhelmed and that overburdened, the last think you want to do is set a 30-day plan in motion. No, you want to feel better now.
YOUTUBE
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Management#Exercise#Working Hours#Burnout
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs COVID is in Your Brain

With more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
Woman's World

Walking Like This Could Be a Sign of Dementia — and How to Your Protect Brain Health

We’re loving the slight chilliness in the air, and an afternoon stroll is a great way to embrace the fall weather, as well one of the best exercises for your health. But as you’re walking, try and be mindful of your speed, a fast pace can help boost your cognitive health. Or if you notice a loved one walking slower than usual, it might be a sign of a greater health condition. New research finds that walking at a slower pace is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
FITNESS
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health

Best Sleeping Position for Lower Back Pain, Sleep Apnea, and More

According to experts, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Here's how to find the best sleeping position for you. You probably already know sleep is an important part of overall well-being and there are a lot of factors that contribute to how well you sleep. One of the most important factors is your sleep position. According to Cheryl Memmini, a clinical sleep educator with Northwestern Medicine Sleep Services in Illinois, whether you lie on your back, side, or belly in bed can impact both how deeply you sleep at night and how you feel the next day.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy