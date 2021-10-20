‘Young professionals are facing a mental health crisis’: Research calls on employers to increase wellbeing support in the workplace

Sarah Covey with the Personal Excellence Foundation visited with Studio 512 about the nonprofit’s approach to teen mental health. Mental Illness Awareness week is in October, and October 10th is World Mental Health Day, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Jen Cook-Mishkin with PEF says, “Personal Excellence Foundation is a nonprofit that helps young people find connections and resilience on their path to self-discovery. This is more important now more than ever as teens suffer at alarming rates of anxiety, stress, depression, and committing suicide. We love to shift focus to these young people and help parents with the tools of how to help build connection, resilience, belonging, and joy in their teen’s lives.”

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO