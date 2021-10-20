CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

‘Young professionals are facing a mental health crisis’: Research calls on employers to increase wellbeing support in the workplace

By Independent TV
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges to working patterns, more than a year of social restrictions and worries about the climate crisis have had a last impact on young people’s mental health, and it is affecting their ability...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Pandemic mental health is part of workforce shortage crisis

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. There’s been a lot of attention given to why people are leaving the U.S. workforce as the COVID pandemic nears its second...
MENTAL HEALTH
kingsvillerecord.com

What nicotine is doing to the youth mental health crisis

(BPT) - While it is well known that nicotine harms developing brains, including by making young people more susceptible to addiction, lesser known are the worrying connections between youth nicotine use and mental health. Numerous peer-reviewed studies point to troubling links between smoking and vaping nicotine, including clearly established research...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Relief Support Worker - Mental Health Services

Creative Support is a non-profit provider of person centred care and support to older people, people with learning disabilities, mental health needs, and autism spectrum conditions. We are recruiting Relief Support Workers for our Mental Health Care Service in Stretford. Relief Support Worker duties:. Providing practical and emotional support to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Wellbeing
ncadvertiser.com

Mental Health Matters: Who to call during a mental health crisis

It can be difficult to experience a mental health crisis or to watch someone you love go through it. It may feel like there aren’t any solutions and you may not know what to do during a crisis. It’s important for you to know that you are not alone. Solutions...
MENTAL HEALTH
northwestgeorgianews.com

Resilience helps support mental health

Have you ever met someone you would describe as an eternal optimist? Someone for whom the glass is always half-full, who seems to let trouble roll off his or her back? Maybe you know someone whose positive attitude caused you to comment, “Wow, nothing ever seems to get you down!”
MENTAL HEALTH
kezi.com

Pandemic causes mental health crisis in children

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the pandemic stretches on, there's growing concern about the short and long-term effects it will have on the mental health of children. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw with Eugene Pediatric Associates told KEZI it's all hands on deck right now as they've treated thousands of children just this year with anxiety and depression.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
yoursun.com

Deputies partner with mental health care professionals on crisis response team

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to create a new task force for mental health calls. CCSO issued a news release on Monday, announcing the creation of the “IRIS Team” — Integrated Response for Intervention and Support — to provide “more efficient and effective” responses to mental health and substance abuse-related calls.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
KTEN.com

Mental Health Issues College Students Face Today

We can all face issues with mental health, and college students are no exception. The pressures of balancing courses, social life, work and taking on student loan debt can all weigh heavily on your sense of well-being. Let’s look at college and mental health, including common challenges and how to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Employers are still in the early stages of addressing worker mental health

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The best way to address the mental health challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is to have already been working hard to support employees before the pandemic. That was one of the big takeaways from a Rethinking Mental Health and Well-being panel hosted by Fortune on Thursday.
MENTAL HEALTH
Long Beach Post

How to support your mental health as the seasons change

Despite the excitement of upcoming festivities and holidays, many adults experience symptoms of depression during the fall and winter months; older adults are at an even greater risk. Understanding seasonal depression is key to learning how to cope during the darker months. The post How to support your mental health as the seasons change appeared first on Long Beach Post.
MENTAL HEALTH
capitolweekly.net

Capitol Weekly Podcast: California’s Mental Health Crisis

On October 6, 2021 Capitol Weekly presented a conference featuring live panel discussions and presentations via Zoom, examining the topic “California’s Mental Health Crisis.”. We broadcast audio from each of the presentations as individual episodes of the Capitol Weekly Podcast. A program featuring photos and bios of all the participants...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTEN.com

Sulphur schools using state grant for mental health professionals

SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — For the next five years, Sulphur Public Schools will use part of a $9 million state grant to add two full-time staff members in year one. "We've been allocated $234,000," said Superintendent Matt Holder. “One of them is a community manager, and we'll be able to hire an LPC — a licensed practicing counselor — here on site with us on a regular basis."
SULPHUR, OK
arkvalleyvoice.com

Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop, November 3

NAMI Chaffee County ( a chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness) will offer a free two-hour Virtual Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3. Preregistration is required. Participants in this two-hour workshop will learn about the causes of a mental...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
monitorsaintpaul.com

We already have a mental health crisis system — time to build on it

There is a lot of discussion across the state — and the country — about how to help people experiencing a mental health crisis. There is general consensus — even among police officers — that it shouldn’t be police. The big question: If not police, then who?. That question has...
MENTAL HEALTH
KXAN

Support Teen Mental Health With The Personal Excellence Foundation

Sarah Covey with the Personal Excellence Foundation visited with Studio 512 about the nonprofit’s approach to teen mental health. Mental Illness Awareness week is in October, and October 10th is World Mental Health Day, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Jen Cook-Mishkin with PEF says, “Personal Excellence Foundation is a nonprofit that helps young people find connections and resilience on their path to self-discovery. This is more important now more than ever as teens suffer at alarming rates of anxiety, stress, depression, and committing suicide. We love to shift focus to these young people and help parents with the tools of how to help build connection, resilience, belonging, and joy in their teen’s lives.”
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy