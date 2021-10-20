Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In the Fox News host's announcement Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, he said: “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” While MSNBC and CNN picked up Cavuto's statement, his message was largely ignored on Fox News and its website. "Even with Cavuto suddenly absent from the Tuesday and Wednesday editions of Fox Business’s Cavuto Coast to Coast, the program’s fill-in host, David Asman, failed to mention his COVID-19 diagnosis or otherwise explain his absence to the audience," says Vanity Fair's Caleb Ecarma. "His situation was not discussed until the Wednesday airing of Cavuto’s later show on Fox News, Your World with Neil Cavuto."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO