Public Health

Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Brian Steinberg
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Cavuto, one of the longest-serving anchors at Fox News Media, has said he tested positive for coronavirus and will take a break from his regular anchoring duties on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Cavuto has for years been open about health challenges he faces. He has...

www.lmtonline.com

mediaite.com

Neil Cavuto Desperately Pleads With Fox News Audience to Get Vaccinated: ‘I’m Begging You,’ Think of ‘Those Around You’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto urged network viewers to get vaccinated in his first on-air comments since he was diagnosed with a breakthrough coronavirus case. Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and an open history of health issues, has been off the air since last week after testing positive for Covid. When the news first broke, the Fox anchor noted in a statement to Mediaite that “had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation.”
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Neil Cavuto
mediaite.com

Cable News Hosts and Fox News Colleagues Wish Neil Cavuto Well After Covid Diagnosis: ‘Prayers for Your Quick Recovery’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto received an outpouring of well-wishes from network colleagues and other cable news personalities following his Covid-19 diagnosis. Cavuto will be off the air as he recovers from the coronavirus, meaning Jackie DeAngelis will fill in for him on his Fox Business program Cavuto Coast to Coast, and Charles Payne will helm Your World on Fox News. Cavuto has openly discussed his battle with multiple sclerosis and other health problems over the last few years, and he released a statement on Tuesday urging people to get vaccinated:
#Fox News Anchor#Fox News Media#Fox News Channel#Fox Business Network#Cnn#State#Variety S Newsletter
Primetimer

Neil Cavuto's pro-COVID vaccine message was largely missing on Fox News

In the Fox News host's announcement Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, he said: “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” While MSNBC and CNN picked up Cavuto's statement, his message was largely ignored on Fox News and its website. "Even with Cavuto suddenly absent from the Tuesday and Wednesday editions of Fox Business’s Cavuto Coast to Coast, the program’s fill-in host, David Asman, failed to mention his COVID-19 diagnosis or otherwise explain his absence to the audience," says Vanity Fair's Caleb Ecarma. "His situation was not discussed until the Wednesday airing of Cavuto’s later show on Fox News, Your World with Neil Cavuto."
The Independent

Fox News’s Neil Cavuto reveals his own viewers abused him in hate mail after he urged them to get vaccinated

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said he received hate mails after urging his viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.On Tuesday, Cavuto discussed some of these messages during a segment of his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” He was joined by Fox News host Dion Baia who read out some of the nasty messages that immunocompromised Cavuto got.“Heard you’re back on the show this week,” said one message. “That’s too bad.”“That seems a little mean,” replied Cavuto.“It’s clear you’ve lost some weight with all this stuff. Good for you,” wrote another viewer. “But I’m not happy with less of you....
mediaite.com

Morning Joe Blasts Fox News Viewers Who Sent Anti-Vax Hate Mail: ‘At Least Neil Cavuto Can Laugh About It’

The MSNBC set of Morning Joe expressed sincere empathy for Neil Cavuto after the Fox News anchor shared hate mail he received from viewers upset that he encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. So while there was clearly goodwill for their fellow television personality, the goodwill came with a healthy dose of disgust for some vocal Fox News viewers.
