WATCH: Washington County Deputy Catches Deer Fight On Dashcam

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in southern Minnesota say a train carrying ethanol derailed Wednesday afternoon, with about eight cars running off the tracks. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the train derailed at about 2:15 p.m. in Fairmont, a small town located between Interstate 90 and the Iowa border. The derailed cars, four of which overturned, blocked the crossing on County Road 39 on the northwest end of town. (credit: CBS) Union Pacific officials say two of the cars leaked ethanol into a ditch, but local waterways weren't impacted. Responders from several agencies, included a hazmat team, closed off the area, and the sheriff's office says it's expected to remain closed to traffic for "an extended period of time." Officials did not specify if whether or not anyone was injured or if any ethanol spilled out of the overturned cars. The derailment is under investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO