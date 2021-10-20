WATCH: Washington County Deputy Catches Deer Fight On Dashcam
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Washington County deputy caught two bucks going head-to-head on his dashboard camera.
It happened early Tuesday morning in West Lakeland Township.
The deputy says he saw the two bucks walking towards each other on the highway. He didn’t realize what was about to happen until they locked antlers.
