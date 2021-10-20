CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

WATCH: Washington County Deputy Catches Deer Fight On Dashcam

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Washington County deputy caught two bucks going head-to-head on his dashboard camera.

It happened early Tuesday morning in West Lakeland Township.

The deputy says he saw the two bucks walking towards each other on the highway. He didn’t realize what was about to happen until they locked antlers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHz6I_0cWtH2J200

(credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Watch: Train Cars Carrying Ethanol Tumble In Front Of Stopped Cars In Southern Minnesota Town

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in southern Minnesota say a train carrying ethanol derailed Wednesday afternoon, with about eight cars running off the tracks. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed at about 2:15 p.m. in Fairmont, a small town located between Interstate 90 and the Iowa border. The derailed cars, four of which overturned, blocked the crossing on County Road 39 on the northwest end of town. (credit: CBS) Union Pacific officials say two of the cars leaked ethanol into a ditch, but local waterways weren’t impacted. Responders from several agencies, included a hazmat team, closed off the area, and the sheriff’s office says it’s expected to remain closed to traffic for “an extended period of time.” Officials did not specify if whether or not anyone was injured or if any ethanol spilled out of the overturned cars. The derailment is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Aaron Teague Charged With Shooting At Car With Kids Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with two young children inside. Aaron Teague is accused of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting in connection to the incident. He was charged in Anoka County on Thursday. The criminal complaint states that on Tuesday morning, Coon Rapids police responded to a report of a person firing a gun at a car near the 3300 block of 129th Avenue Northwest. A man at the scene said that he had been driving on Highway 10 with his 20-month-old son and 7-month old daughter when the boyfriend of the children’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Flees Coon Rapids Police, Crashes In Brooklyn Park, Escapes On Foot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are still searching for a driver who fled from Coon Rapids officers before crashing in Brooklyn Park Thursday. The driver sped away from police at about 11:16 a.m., and eventually crashed on Highway 252 near 85th Avenue North, according to Brooklyn Park police. The suspect was last seen running into the residential area south of 85th Avenue, on the east side of the highway. K-9s were unable to track the suspect down, and they are still at large. It’s not clear what led up to the initial chase, but Brooklyn Park police say its officers were not involved. No one was hurt.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Key Events In Wisconsin Surrounding Rittenhouse Shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A timeline of key events before and after Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year: Aug. 23, 2020 — An officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance shoots Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back as Blake was leaning into his vehicle. Bystander video captures the shooting, which left Blake partly paralyzed. Neighbors march to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, where they face officers in riot gear. Aug. 24 — Police fire tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at the courthouse....
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Washington County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
West Lakeland Township, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, MN
CBS Minnesota

Reward Offered For Information On Suspected Arson In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a reward is being offered for information in a suspected arson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators believe a fire on Oct. 14 in rural Winsted was intentionally set as an incendiary device was found at the scene, located along Grass Lake Road. Winsted is about 40 minutes west of Minneapolis. While local officials and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, they are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020 or the sheriff’s office at 320-864-3134.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Ask For Public’s Help Locating Neveah Kingbird, Kaylynn Jackson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teens who have been reported as runaways. According to police, 15-year-old Neveah Leigh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22 near the 900 block of Carter Circle. She’s described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and black converse slide shoes. Police say 17-year-old Kaylynn Lea Jackson was last seen Oct. 27 near the 1700 block of 15th Street Northwest in the late evening. She’s described as 5-foot-8, 110 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 2 Killed After Car Veers Over Center Line, Crashes Head-On Into Semi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck late Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5 p.m. near Wadena on Highway 71 and 190th Street. According to the state patrol, a motorist in a 2006 Cadillac STS was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle veered over the center line and collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling southbound on the highway. The two occupants of the Cadillac were killed in the crash. The driver was identified as 58-year-old Tina Marie Dawson, of Anoka, and the passenger was named as 57-year-old Todd Allen Dawson, of Park Rapids. The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old Canton, Mississippi man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Acquitted Of Shooting At MPD Officers During Unrest Files Civil Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man who was acquitted of shooting at Minneapolis police officers during last summer’s unrest has filed a lawsuit against multiple officers and the city of Minneapolis. MORE: Read the filing with the US District Court here. On Thursday, the attorney for Jaleel Stallings says a civil lawsuit was filed “seeking accountability for the officers who violated policies, laws, and constitutional rights with impunity” during the protests that followed George Floyd’s murder. In June of last year, Jaleel Stallings was charged with eight criminal counts, including second-degree attempted murder, for allegedly shooting at police officers during protests...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Antlers#Fight On#Wcco#Minnesota State Patrol
CBS Minnesota

Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a suspect is in custody after a triple homicide in Farmington. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check on the welfare of a person visiting the home. That’s when they found the victims and the suspect. “All I know is what’s on the news right now. We heard a homicide and that’s all I heard,” said Quentin Boe. Boe arrived at the home on 183rd Street looking for answers. His friend who lives there hasn’t responded to any of his calls or text messages, and Boe is worried...
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 Puppies Left At Chaska Golf Course; Police Seeking Information

UPDATE (5 p.m.) The animal rescue shelter Secondhand Hounds says it now has the puppies. The group says that one of the pups suffered a broken leg and another had a “hard infection” on its face. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in figuring out why four puppies were left at a golf course. The Chaska Police Department said Wednesday that four puppies were left at the Chaska Town Course shortly before 9 a.m. The person who dropped off the dogs was possibly driving a red-colored Nissan pickup truck with a chrome package and a cooler in the back. Anyone with information on the puppies is asked to call police at 952-361-1231.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Triple Shooting: 2 Boys, 1 Man Hurt In Drive-By Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a triple shooting Tuesday south of downtown that involves young victims. It happened on the 1800 block of Chicago Avenue in the Ventura Village neighborhood at about 3:26 p.m. Officers arrived to find two boys and a man injured, all with injuries that aren’t life threatening. They were taken to Hennepin Healthcare. (credit: CBS) Police say the gunshots came from a moving vehicle, which fled the scene after the shooting. More information on this case is expected to be released Thursday.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Extinguish House Fire In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews in north Minneapolis extinguished a house fire early Thursday morning. Officials say firefighters began battling the fire around 6:20 a.m., at a one-and-a-half story residential home on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North. A second alarm was called for additional personnel and equipment about an hour later. No injuries were reported, and the house appeared to be vacant. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is the third structure fire reported in the last day that took place within a mile radius. On Wednesday, crews extinguished fires at two homes on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North. Officials say Wednesday’s fires do not appear suspicious.   More On WCCO.com: Police Report Triple Homicide In Farmington House, 1 In Custody Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Hopkins Crash: ‘They Were Special’ Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Stern Judge Among Key Players In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jury selection starts Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois man accused of killing two people at a police brutality protest last year. Rittenhouse’s trial is expected to last at least two weeks. Here’s a look at the key players: THE DEFENDANT Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shootings. He was an ardent police supporter before the incidents, serving as a youth cadet in the Grayslake Police Department and posting photos of himself brandishing a rifle above the caption “Blue Lives Matter.” He worked part-time as a YMCA lifeguard in Lindenhurst, Illinois, before...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Village Leader Charged With Water Meter Tampering

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The leader of a Wisconsin village is in hot water, accused of messing with the meter on his home, and possibly costing the community thousands of dollars. Many take pride in a pristine lawn, especially after a dry summer. But the lawn belonging to the Somerset Wisconsin Village President Shawn Weisen is now at the center of a criminal case. “I can’t believe anybody would do that,” said Tama Schmidt of New Richmond. The alleged crime? Stealing water while everyone else was trying to conserve it. “I mean, how dumb do you have to be to think you’re not gonna get...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

BCA Launches Minnesota Crime Data Explorer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Minnesotans will now have access to a new tool for learning about crime activity in the state. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)  launched Tuesday the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer – a tool that allows users to sort through data about criminal activity and other information reported by local law enforcement agencies. “The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer makes crime information available in more dynamic ways than ever before,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. According to the release, the Minnesota Crime Data Explorer will be launched in phases. Currently, the tool has data on firearms discharges, officer use-of-force, and agency participation in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chauvin Trial Jurors: All Three Verdicts Were ‘Based On The Evidence And The Facts, 100%’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd sat down to share their experience in the courtroom with CNN’s Don Lemon, just days before their names will officially be made public due to a court order. Judge Peter Cahill’s order will make the names of all 15 jurors public on Nov. 1, along with the written questionnaires from all the 109 potential jurors. The seven jurors who spoke to Lemon said they wanted to do a single interview together, before their identities were released. Lemon’s interview with the five jurors and two alternates will air Thursday night, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell Won’t Seek 2nd Term In June: ‘This Isn’t Goodbye’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced on Wednesday that he won’t be seeking a second term in June 2022. In a Facebook post, Axtell said that the decision was made after “deep reflection” over the last few months. “I trust my instincts. I believe in the women and men of the SPPD. And I know that it’s time to move on to serve my community in another manner,” Axtell said. Axtell said “this isn’t goodbye” and much work still needs to be done. In an interview with WCCO-TV earlier in October, Axtell addressed crime in the city, including the mass...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 More COVID-19 Deaths Recorded Among Minnesota School Staffers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more school staff members have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota. According to Education Minnesota, health officials reported Thursday two additional school staff deaths in the last week, bringing the total to seven virus-related fatalities since the start of the current school year. “It’s tragic and frustrating that so many school staff members have died this school year,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “We know so much more about what works this year to keep students and educators safe compared to last year.” Health officials did not release specific details on the most recent deaths....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

License-Seekers Who Miss Their Road Test Appointment Face $20 “No-Show” Fee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans who fail to show up for their driver’s license road test will face a $20 penalty fee under a new law that takes effect Monday, Nov. 1. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that the new law is in response to an increase of “no shows,” that take road tests from other people who are waiting for an appointment. The DPS says customers can cancel their appointments more than 24 hours before their appointment to avoid the fee. The fee is collected when the customer applies for their driver’s license. According to the DPS, “an average of 15.5%...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: Twin Cities Pastor Killed By Driver In Rosemount

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – A Catholic congregation in Burnsville is grieving after their priest was killed by a driver Monday afternoon while riding his bicycle. Father Denny Dempsey, 73, died after being struck by a car in Rosemount, near the intersection of County Road 42 and 145th Street West. First-responders pronounced Dempsey dead at the scene and a person has not been charged in connection to the incident. The life and legacy of Father Denny, as he’s known, looms large in his faith community, which is heartbroken by the sudden loss. He was a priest for 41 years, serving in Minnesota parishes...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy